Transform This Classic Pie Into A Sweet Appetizer Everyone Will Love

Apple pie usually shows up as a fully baked pie. Sometimes, you might even find it as a handheld slice or a turnover. But what if it was a dip instead? Think about it: Most of what you love about this dessert is less about the package and more about the inside ... all those soft apple pieces in a thick and spiced sauce, that's what makes apple pie an American icon. And once you realize that, you'll understand that the filling doesn't always need a pastry crust per se, it just needs a crispy vehicle to move into your mouth. And that way, you can enjoy the flavors of apple pie in more than a dessert. Turn the filling into a dip and you can eat it as a sweet appetizer too.

To make this scoopable pie filling appetizer work, texture is of utmost importance. The pastry is usually what is holding all the filling inside, so to make sure it can be scooped up as a dip, you'll want to chop the apples up much smaller than usual. You can use your usual apple pie filling recipe, but also add a little a thickener like cornstarch so that it ends up as something that will actually stay on a dipping device, like a chip.

Turning apple pie filling into a dip is a really flexible appetizer for entertaining as well — you can make a batch in advance and store it in the fridge for three days or freeze it for two months. Gently reheat it when you're ready and serve straight from a bowl without much fuss at all. So if you love appetizers, this is one way to make apple pie a more shareable experience whilst keeping all the classic comfort of it.