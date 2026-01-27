Love Appetizers? You Might Have This Ancient Culture To Thank

If I'm being fully honest, I'm often more excited about the snacks than the main event, and if you're the same, well, we're in good historical company. Hundreds of years before small plates, starters, and appetizers were what they are today, the ancient Greeks were already treating pre-meal eating as its own social ritual. The symposium, where conversation and wine took center stage, required much lighter food. While historians may not go as far as calling food from these events appetizers, it's the same basic premise of sharing food, eating at a leisurely pace, and being social over light bites.

The Ancient Greeks called these early appetizers tragemata, which consisted of snacks such as olives, figs, nuts, and small pieces of bread eaten alongside wine. Nowadays, the Greek version of this would be more akin to what we know as meze – a meal made entirely of small dishes meant for enjoying drinks and conversation. Greece also had a huge influence on the invention of pizza (just don't tell the Italians), so we're not exactly surprised that they are partially to thank for another one of our favorite meal types. Having a Greek family, I can attest that this lives on in our culture; you only need to sit in a little taverna in Athens and watch the locals spend hours talking over nothing but meze and wine to know that's true.