Why Sopapilla Chips Are The Versatile Snack You Didn't Know You Needed
Sopapilla chips sound like a dessert dish only, but after learning what they're composed of, the potential opens up fast. These golden bits are produced by frying small squares of dough until they're puffed up and crispy on the outside. When coated in cinnamon sugar or honey, they resemble something that would be found on a dessert platter. But that's only one version.
Sopapillas are versatile and can move so seamlessly between sweet and savory. You will find that the differences between sopapilla chips and your store-bought typical tortilla chips come from the dough. While tortillas are usually made with unleavened flour, sopapillas are made with a leavened dough. The dough is slightly fluffier and fries up with a texture that is light and still has a crunch to it. That balance gives them range, and they can hold heavier dips just as easily as they pair with light toppings.
Unlike some chips that fight with strong ingredients, sopapilla chips work with the flavors instead of competing with them. They also don't break apart the moment you take a bite. That design makes them excellent for stacked snacks or tiny bite-sized appetizers, where you can keep the base crisp without it disintegrating. Whether you're dressing them up for a party or just eating by yourself, they don't commit you to one flavor profile. In fact, part of the fun is that they're completely blank slates until you decide otherwise.
A neutral base for a variety of flavors
A lot of the charm of sopapilla chips lies in their versatility. Add smoky seasoning, and they become a spicy snack to pair with a delicious, homemade pico de gallo sauce. If left plain, they are a crunchy, mild base for the flavors in refried beans or shredded chicken. Flip it over and coat it with powdered sugar or flavored glaze, and you have comforting dessert snacks. Or you could you could go as far as tweaking the base dough by incorporating ingredients like cinnamon or nutmeg for even tastier sopapillas.
Sopapilla chips are also great for pairing with soft textures like a scoop of ice cream or even mashed avocado because the surface of the chip holds whatever you are putting on top of it, rather than letting it slide off. That makes them a solid option for entertaining. Prep a batch ahead of time, flavor them in small groups, and you've suddenly got a tray full of options that don't all taste the same. Guests can mix and match sweet and salty in one setting, all off the same base.
And if you're the type who likes to customize snacks to fit your cravings, sopapilla chips are an easy win. They're not limited to one use or one topping. Once you've had them beyond the regular cinnamon sugar style, they might just become your go-to when plain old chips stop hitting the mark.