The Dutch Bros Drink Giving Starbucks' Frappuccino Some Serious Competition

Over the years, people on the internet have debated which one's better: Dutch Bros or Starbucks. And while it's hard to come up with a definitive conclusion, the competition remains fierce between the two giant chains. That said, you can't deny that Starbucks' Frappuccino is waging a head-to-head battle with Dutch Bros' Blended Freeze, wherein the latter is ahead in the game, especially when it comes to variety.

The Blended Freeze, a creation similar to the Frappuccino (both of which are ice-blended), comes in a great assortment, made to fit any mood. Some are wittily named, including the Double Torture, which got its name from the extra double shot of espresso. It also has its fair share of familiar classics, like French vanilla and horchata, but even more unique combinations. Espresso, white chocolate, and lavender form an unexpected alliance, while six shots of espresso and Irish cream syrup meld into a 9-1-1 Blended Freeze, quite worthy of the name. Dutch Bros fans can also ask for extra toppings on their ice-blended cups, such as sprinkles, whipped cream, and Soft Top (a really sweet cream). Evidently, Dutch Bros tries to go above and beyond with its exciting assortments that you won't find at Starbucks, but the real question is how it stacks up when other factors are considered.