The Dutch Bros Drink Giving Starbucks' Frappuccino Some Serious Competition
Over the years, people on the internet have debated which one's better: Dutch Bros or Starbucks. And while it's hard to come up with a definitive conclusion, the competition remains fierce between the two giant chains. That said, you can't deny that Starbucks' Frappuccino is waging a head-to-head battle with Dutch Bros' Blended Freeze, wherein the latter is ahead in the game, especially when it comes to variety.
The Blended Freeze, a creation similar to the Frappuccino (both of which are ice-blended), comes in a great assortment, made to fit any mood. Some are wittily named, including the Double Torture, which got its name from the extra double shot of espresso. It also has its fair share of familiar classics, like French vanilla and horchata, but even more unique combinations. Espresso, white chocolate, and lavender form an unexpected alliance, while six shots of espresso and Irish cream syrup meld into a 9-1-1 Blended Freeze, quite worthy of the name. Dutch Bros fans can also ask for extra toppings on their ice-blended cups, such as sprinkles, whipped cream, and Soft Top (a really sweet cream). Evidently, Dutch Bros tries to go above and beyond with its exciting assortments that you won't find at Starbucks, but the real question is how it stacks up when other factors are considered.
Dutch Bros Blended Freeze versus Starbucks Frappuccino
Flavor variety aside — a category Dutch Bros wins by a landslide — there's more to consider. Dutch Bros has bigger cups, reaching up to 32 ounces, which is significantly larger compared to Starbucks' 24 ounces. Although there's a Starbucks Trenta size, which is roughly on par with the biggest Blended Freeze, the 30-ounce version isn't available for Frappuccinos. Dutch Bros Blended Freeze generally packs a bigger, energizing punch, too, containing more caffeine than a Starbucks Frappuccino.
However, the amount of sugar in Dutch Bros' drinks can be a bit alarming for those looking to cut down on their sweet intake, reflecting online feedback about how much sweeter its beverages can be compared to its rival. For instance, Dutch Bros Mocha Freeze has 60 grams of sugar in a 12-ounce serving, while Starbucks Mocha Frappuccino has 35 grams in the same size cup. While it's less similar, there's also the Golden Eagle — Dutch Bros most popular drink with espresso, caramel, and vanilla — containing 82 grams of sugar in 12 ounces, whereas Starbucks Caramel Frappuccino has 37 grams for the same size.
Many people find Dutch Bros' drinks cheaper, especially when you compare the chains' largest beverages — even with Dutch Bros' 32-ounce drinks. Overall, both chains have its merits and disadvantages, and it may just be a matter of taste as to which one you like better. The best part — you don't really have to pick; you can try both and see for yourself who the winner is.