How This Burger And Sandwich Shop 40 Miles From Denver Smokes Meat In A Giant Gun

For those who haven't spent much time around Denver, Colorado, the whole area is quite the dining haven with Michelin-starred restaurants, Guy Fieri favorites, and some of the best club sandwiches you can find in the U.S. Even nearby Boulder once earned the honor of America's Foodiest Town, and there are award-winning restaurants up in the Rocky Mountains themselves. What doesn't get much attention on the food front (or most fronts, really) is the wide-open area east of the Denver metro region, far away from the mountains and ski life that first made Colorado famous. But now, it seems one small town restaurant is trying to change that. And they're doing it by smoking meat out of a massive, see-it-from-the-street gun.

This is Shooters Bar & Grill of Byers, Colorado, a town with just 1,800 residents (as of 2023 data) sitting about 45 miles outside of Denver. Though thanks to Shooters' giant smoking gun, the town can't be said to be lacking in size these days. Shooters' menu is pretty expansive, with a large selection of burgers, sandwiches, and pizzas, in addition to appetizers and sides, but the gun-smoked meat is what really sets it apart. According to Atlas Obscura, the gun gets fired up every Thursday to prepare brisket, prime rib, pulled pork, and sausage links for the restaurant's BBQ weekend specials.