What's The Best Wood For Smoking Sausage? That Depends On The Flavor You're Looking For
To say that Americans like smoked meat is an understatement, considering 70% of households across the country own a smoker or a grill (via Hearth, Patio, and Barbecue Association). Although it's time-consuming to achieve tender, charred perfection, one bite will tell you it's worth it — slow and steady wins the race, after all. And if you want to unlock the flavors you're aiming for, pay attention to your choice of wood. Chowhound spoke with Silvio Correa — Brazilian grill master, chef, and catering director — who exclusively told us all about his expert advice you shouldn't forget when choosing wood chips. He reaches for pecan or apple when working with bratwurst, mesquite or hickory for chorizo or spicy meats, and apple wood for breakfast sausages.
Other than the unbeatable wood-sausage pairing, he also shared his favorite woods to use, saying, "I usually use mesquite charcoal; it's bold, smoky, and my everyday favorite." However, when it comes to other exquisite finishes, he likes utilizing apple wood for a delicate style with a hint of sweetness; hickory for an unbeatable, classic flavor; pecan for something well-rounded and nutty; and cherry for its sweet taste and bold hue. He even brought up a cultural practice, which hardcore carnivores would enjoy. "In Brazil, we grill a lot of linguiça calabresa and Toscana sausage over charcoal," he said. "That's the way we grew up doing it, nothing fancy, just good food and good people."
Other things to keep in mind for a smokin' smoked sausage
Smoking meat might be intimidating for beginners, but with these tips, your first time in front of the smoker might have you acting like a pro — and no, it's not just choosing the best sausage brands (that we ranked from worst to best). Silvio Correa highlights an important piece of advice. "Stay away from pine or fir, as too much resin makes the food bitter," he explained. "Some avoid mesquite for being strong, but I love it for sausage and steak." For a juicy snap, he even recommends smoking the sausages around 225 to 250 degrees Fahrenheit, aiming for a 155 degree Fahrenheit inner temperature. While you're at it, keep in mind the meat thermometer mistake you're probably making and how to fix it for the accuracy that you need when cooking.
"Never overcrowd the grill," Correa also cautioned. While it may seem like a smarter way to speed up the process, it actually has the opposite effect, as not everything will be cooked evenly. It's also one of the causes of flare-ups, which can lead to a grease fire. Similarly, piercing the sausages for a quicker cooking time isn't ideal. You'll risk wasting all the juices that make them fun to eat. "The smoke will get in just fine, and your sausage will stay juicy with a perfect snap," Correa noted. Most importantly, don't forget the final step: Give the meat one last sear if you want to enjoy a crispy outer layer.