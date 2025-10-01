What's The Best Wood For Smoking Sausage? That Depends On The Flavor You're Looking For

To say that Americans like smoked meat is an understatement, considering 70% of households across the country own a smoker or a grill (via Hearth, Patio, and Barbecue Association). Although it's time-consuming to achieve tender, charred perfection, one bite will tell you it's worth it — slow and steady wins the race, after all. And if you want to unlock the flavors you're aiming for, pay attention to your choice of wood. Chowhound spoke with Silvio Correa — Brazilian grill master, chef, and catering director — who exclusively told us all about his expert advice you shouldn't forget when choosing wood chips. He reaches for pecan or apple when working with bratwurst, mesquite or hickory for chorizo or spicy meats, and apple wood for breakfast sausages.

Other than the unbeatable wood-sausage pairing, he also shared his favorite woods to use, saying, "I usually use mesquite charcoal; it's bold, smoky, and my everyday favorite." However, when it comes to other exquisite finishes, he likes utilizing apple wood for a delicate style with a hint of sweetness; hickory for an unbeatable, classic flavor; pecan for something well-rounded and nutty; and cherry for its sweet taste and bold hue. He even brought up a cultural practice, which hardcore carnivores would enjoy. "In Brazil, we grill a lot of linguiça calabresa and Toscana sausage over charcoal," he said. "That's the way we grew up doing it, nothing fancy, just good food and good people."