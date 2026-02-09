Why Costco Shoppers Are Returning This Pricey Kitchen Gadget

If you're wondering if there's a reason some water tastes better than others, and you're thinking hooking up a filter system may be a clever hack to help you drink more water, it pays to do your research before you buy one. For starters, you should be wary of the expensive water filtration system that Costco sells. A number of unhappy shoppers have complaints about the performance and cost of the Brondell Circle Reverse Osmosis Water Filtration System.

Buyers of this product have had some real problems with it that are worth considering before you drop nearly $300 (or $400, its non-discounted price) on it. While many shoppers initially were pleased with their purchase, after owning the water filtration system for a while, they began to notice problems, specifically with water pressure and leaking. "I purchased the system because it was compact and extremely water efficient. Unfortunately, one year in, it started giving us problems where the water would slow to a trickle when first turned on and it has only gotten worse," wrote a buyer on Costco's website. Another buyer noted, "After a few months, it started leaking badly. We contacted Costco and Costco replaced it with the same one. The new one has similar problems."

That said, most of the over 2,000 reviews for this product are 5-star ratings, with buyers raving about the taste of their water after an easy install. It has a sleek, modern look, and is supposed to be more efficient than other water filter systems. It also has a patented design that supposedly produces less wastewater than traditional reverse osmosis filter systems. However, with many customers reporting concerns over its longevity, it could be worth looking at other options.