Ikea's $20 Bestseller Makes Countertop Organization Smart And Sleek
To maximize kitchen workflow, a well-organized countertop can make all the difference. For those who want both function and style for only $20, the NÅLBLECKA Kitchen Counter Organizer is an Ikea bestseller that provides a smart and sleek way to maximize kitchen counter space. Its two-tier design can help you make the most of vertical real estate, all while providing plenty of room for essentials. With a 5-inch depth and a 15-inch width, you can store sauces, seasonings, and other commonly used kitchen essentials all at the same time. Alternatively, you can use it for small potted plants and herbs or fun tchotchkes. It seems to be designed to boost the aesthetic appeal of your kitchen thanks to the pairing of two rustic bamboo trays with steel supports, which blend well with modern spaces.
Its average 4.8-star rating shows that Ikea shoppers are quite pleased with the product, often highlighting how it helps them better organize their kitchen and how easy it is to assemble. And, of course, it helps that this chic kitchen storage hack, which will free up tons of counter space, is easy on the eyes. For the price, it seems like a done deal, but does it hold up compared to other Ikea products?
The NÅLBLECKA Kitchen Counter Organizer versus other Ikea finds
The NÅLBLECKA Kitchen Counter Organizer means business. It's simple, straightforward, and does what it's supposed to. But this could be a drawback if you're looking for something more intricate and bold. The HUNDHAJ Spice Rack might be a more appealing choice for a touch of color and it's only $3, but it's significantly smaller. A more worthy contender is the KANELMOTT, which looks like the bamboo steamer baskets that Chinese restaurants serve dim sum in. This handmade product also has two tiers, with a lid for the bottom basket, and you can even disassemble it into two separate containers. That said, it's twice the price of the NÅLBLECKA Kitchen Counter Organizer at $40, and the NÅLBLECKA is still more popular with Ikea shoppers.
However, there were some people who weren't happy with the NÅLBLECKA, mentioning poor quality due to peeling wood — though this seems to be an isolated incident — and steep pricing. Compared to the similar $15 CHOKLADHAJ Food Storage Box, which comes as a set of two stackable wooden storage boxes, it is a little pricier — but the NÅLBLECKA is also larger and has far more reviews. Overall, the kitchen counter organizer might not be a perfect product that can accommodate every need. But if what you're looking for is something sleek, chic, and minimalist, you're going to love it. It's considered one of the best pantry shelving units from Ikea for a reason.