Ikea's $20 Bestseller Makes Countertop Organization Smart And Sleek

To maximize kitchen workflow, a well-organized countertop can make all the difference. For those who want both function and style for only $20, the NÅLBLECKA Kitchen Counter Organizer is an Ikea bestseller that provides a smart and sleek way to maximize kitchen counter space. Its two-tier design can help you make the most of vertical real estate, all while providing plenty of room for essentials. With a 5-inch depth and a 15-inch width, you can store sauces, seasonings, and other commonly used kitchen essentials all at the same time. Alternatively, you can use it for small potted plants and herbs or fun tchotchkes. It seems to be designed to boost the aesthetic appeal of your kitchen thanks to the pairing of two rustic bamboo trays with steel supports, which blend well with modern spaces.

Its average 4.8-star rating shows that Ikea shoppers are quite pleased with the product, often highlighting how it helps them better organize their kitchen and how easy it is to assemble. And, of course, it helps that this chic kitchen storage hack, which will free up tons of counter space, is easy on the eyes. For the price, it seems like a done deal, but does it hold up compared to other Ikea products?