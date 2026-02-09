Here's What The Stickers On Your Apples Mean

Most of the time, there's not really a whole lot of useful information to extract from these fruit sticker codes. After all, if you wanted Granny Smith apples for some sour, sticky caramel apples, you probably went to the bin marked "Granny Smith" rather than memorizing a series of numbers and looking at the tiny stickers. That said, the structure of the code can give some details about how the apple was produced. Five-digit codes starting with 9 usually signal organic produce, grown to organic standards without synthetic chemicals, while four-digit codes are for conventionally grown produce.

If you poke around online, you might find theories that a five-digit code beginning with 8 indicates genetically modified produce.There's some truth here, as the IFPS planned to use codes starting with 8 this way, but it never actually happened. So, whether or not there's an 8 isn't a reliable indicator of genetic modification in your fruit. Arguably, the only real use the average shopper will have for PLU codes is if you're trying to pick out organic produce with no other indicator. Otherwise, they're really just for cashiers or to allow easy identification elsewhere in the supply chain.

Oh, and if you're wondering whether it's safe to eat the stickers? Yes, at least sort of: They're typically made of paper or plastic, and the general verdict is that while you probably shouldn't eat them, you don't need to panic if you do. The plastic ones in particular have raised environmental concerns, as you shouldn't put produce stickers down your kitchen sink drain or in the compost. But that may be changing: The EU, for example, is requiring that stickers be compostable by early 2028.