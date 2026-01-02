The Damaging Kitchen Mistake You Could Be Making When Washing Produce

Out of every mundane kitchen routine, washing your fruit and vegetables probably feels like one of the most harmless — you just bring groceries home, rinse everything under the tap, and get on with cooking, right? But there's one small habit that could quietly be causing long-term problems, and it isn't the water itself. In fact, rinsing fruit and vegetables with regular tap water is absolutely fine for everyday cleaning.

The problem isn't how people wash produce, but what they let wash away with it. All those tiny plastic labels that are stuck to apples, avocados, lemons, and peppers are not biodegradable, so when they loosen under running water, they don't just disappear. They end up in your plumbing system, and overnight they can build up to act as a "net" that catches debris and restricts your water flow.

The frustrating part is that clogged sink drains caused by this are hard to diagnose — people tend to blame food scraps or oil, not something as small as a produce sticker. Even worse, these stickers are made from plastic, usually petroleum-based plastic or vinyl, that doesn't break down in our wastewater systems, meaning they also contribute to microplastic pollution once they leave your home.