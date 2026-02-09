The Canned Ingredient That Makes Any Meal Feel Luxurious
Canned foods are definitely one of the greatest inventions of the 19th century. Fast forward to 2026, and there are now countless canned ingredients you can use to dress up your next breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Speaking of which, among the 14 canned fish you should have in your pantry like tuna, salmon, and anchovies, lobster is one variety of shelf-stable seafood you probably didn't know existed until today. Yet, canned, pre-cooked lobster is actually something you can buy, and better yet, it's the perfect ingredient for elevating simple meals such as sandwiches, salads, and pasta.
Surely, when you want to break out the big guns and enjoy lobster for dinner, you've probably assumed (up until now) that you need to visit the seafood counter at your nearest high-profile supermarket. However, canned lobster proves to be a more convenient way to enjoy this upscale seafood. While there aren't many brands to choose from, you can purchase canned lobster like Bar Harbor Main Lobster Meat and Scout Atlantic Canadian Lobster at select supermarkets, specialty food and wine stores, and online retailers like Amazon.
However, keep in mind you can't necessarily prepare and consume the canned crustacean in the same way you cook and enjoy fresh lobster tails. Since canned lobster is often composed of claw and knuckle meat, which includes both big and small portions, you'll want to stick to versatile, multi-ingredient recipes. If you don't know where to begin, start by utilizing the most creative ways to use leftover lobster.
How to upgrade a variety of meals with canned lobster
Unlike fresh lobster tails, canned varieties are not only broken down into smaller pieces but also come pre-cooked. So, incorporating this tinned shellfish into bigger meals produces the best results. To successfully tackle the first meal of the day, add canned lobster to your next customizable egg bake or serve some on toast with mashed avocado and hard-boiled eggs.
For lunch, make a simple lobster salad with mayonnaise, celery, dill, and a small amount of lemon juice. Serve this creamy salad over a bed of greens with sliced tomatoes and cucumbers. Or, stuff this salad in buttered hot dog buns to make your own version of traditional lobster rolls. Alternatively, if you're in the mood for a filling pasta dinner later in the day, canned lobster is the perfect ingredient to complement a three-ingredient aglio e olio made with quality olive oil, garlic, and red pepper flakes. You can also incorporate canned lobster into oven-baked mac and cheese, or fish stew.
Though, before you start adding canned lobster to dishes left and right, keep in mind lobster isn't the only ingredient that's packed into each can. For example, Scout Atlantic Canadian lobster used to be packed in cold-pressed sunflower oil and salted butter but now comes packed in lemon-infused olive oil. Conversely, Bar Harbor packs its canned lobster in water, salt, and vinegar. Whichever variety you choose, it may or may not exude a salty or acidic flavor. Therefore, consider taste testing your selection before adding canned lobster to all your favorite meals.