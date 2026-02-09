The Canned Ingredient That Makes Any Meal Feel Luxurious

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Canned foods are definitely one of the greatest inventions of the 19th century. Fast forward to 2026, and there are now countless canned ingredients you can use to dress up your next breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Speaking of which, among the 14 canned fish you should have in your pantry like tuna, salmon, and anchovies, lobster is one variety of shelf-stable seafood you probably didn't know existed until today. Yet, canned, pre-cooked lobster is actually something you can buy, and better yet, it's the perfect ingredient for elevating simple meals such as sandwiches, salads, and pasta.

Surely, when you want to break out the big guns and enjoy lobster for dinner, you've probably assumed (up until now) that you need to visit the seafood counter at your nearest high-profile supermarket. However, canned lobster proves to be a more convenient way to enjoy this upscale seafood. While there aren't many brands to choose from, you can purchase canned lobster like Bar Harbor Main Lobster Meat and Scout Atlantic Canadian Lobster at select supermarkets, specialty food and wine stores, and online retailers like Amazon.

However, keep in mind you can't necessarily prepare and consume the canned crustacean in the same way you cook and enjoy fresh lobster tails. Since canned lobster is often composed of claw and knuckle meat, which includes both big and small portions, you'll want to stick to versatile, multi-ingredient recipes. If you don't know where to begin, start by utilizing the most creative ways to use leftover lobster.