What To Keep In Mind When Using Kosher Salt For Pickling

When it comes to pickling — making simple cuke pickles, tangy sauerkraut, or other funky, briny creations — salt is everything. But you're not alone if the distinction between the various types of salt feels as hazy as that delicious, tangy liquid left over in your old pickle jar (which has an unexpected benefit if you drink it).

Many pickling recipes call for pickling salt, which is pure sodium chloride devoid of other additives. This pureness keeps pickle brine clear and unclouded, and the fine grain is easy to measure out and dissolve. But kosher salt is another often used and totally acceptable option, and one you likely already have in the cupboard. However, if you want to use it for your next batch of pickles, there are a few need-to-know caveats.

Kosher salt has heft and is flaky, which adds a pleasing crunch when topping roast veggies or even chocolate chip cookies. But that large, light flake also means it's less dense than pickling salt, so you'll need to recalculate your measurements and use more than you otherwise would. As a rule, if a recipe calls for 1 cup of pickling salt, plan to use 1 ½ cups of kosher salt. In other words, you'll need roughly 50% more to achieve the same level of saltiness.