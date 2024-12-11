Why You Can't Use Morton And Diamond Crystal Kosher Salt Interchangeably

As one of the five flavor profiles that your tongue can perceive, saltiness has a big influence on the food you're trying to cook. Too little salt can leave food bland, but too much salt can leave an unpleasant taste that's tricky to fix. There are also many types of salt that you'll see at the grocery store. In the case of kosher salt, distributors are going to have varying levels of sodium content in the product, which can throw a recipe out of balance even if you're measuring everything with precision.

Morton and Diamond Crystal, some of the most recognizable names in the kosher salt game, are not to be mistaken for each other. A ¼ teaspoon scoop of Morton salt is going to have around 480 milligrams of sodium, while the same measurement of Diamond Crystal will have about half as much at 280 milligrams. Morton salt is denser and more liquid-resistant. Diamond Crystal salt is hollower and dissolves quicker in liquid, a quality chefs prefer when cooking. It's even chef Ina Garten's salt of choice. Both brands have a purpose, so one isn't necessarily "right" or "wrong," but if a recipe calls for kosher salt, you'll either want to go with Diamond Crystal or use Morton at half of the recommended measurement.