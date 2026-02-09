Willie Nelson's Favorite Southern Meal Is Classic Comfort Food In Its Purest Form
When legendary country singer and guitarist Willie Nelson isn't performing on stage, he just might be relaxing with his favorite Southern comfort food: chicken-fried steak. In an interview with Southern Living, Nelson revealed that the classic dish is his favorite, along with other dishes like fried chicken and biscuits and gravy. Chicken-fried steak is iconic in Texas, where Nelson grew up, so the preference makes sense. "I try to eat pretty sensible," he added, indicating he doesn't indulge in the meal too often.
Chicken-fried steak is usually made with cube steak, a cut from the top or bottom round of beef that's processed to make it more tender before it's sold. Because it's a tougher cut, it's treated to break down muscle fibers and make it easier to eat once cooked. For extra tenderness, some cooks also soak the raw steaks in milk. The steak then follows a dredging process similar to fried chicken — hence its name. It's coated in flour before being dipped in a batter made from buttermilk and eggs, then deep-fried in oil until it's perfectly golden and crispy.
How to build on classic chicken fried steak
One of the best parts of chicken-fried steak is the gravy — something Nelson might agree with, considering he named biscuits and gravy as another favorite dish. But don't confuse chicken-fried steak with country-fried steak, which is typically served with brown gravy. Chicken-fried steak's gravy is usually a simple mixture of milk, flour, oil, and fat remnants from the frying process. Still, there are a few ways to build on the already beloved flavors in the dish. Adding hot sauce to the gravy gives it a kick, while crushed red pepper works well, too. You can also chop fresh herbs like parsley or dill to add a hint of brightness to the rich dish.
To spice up the batter, add a little hot sauce to the buttermilk and eggs, or mix black pepper and cayenne into the flour. Dried herbs like parsley and oregano, along with garlic powder, can boost the flavor as well. Finally, be sure to season the steak, batter, and flour with salt to bring out the most flavor possible.