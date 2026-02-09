Willie Nelson's Favorite Southern Meal Is Classic Comfort Food In Its Purest Form

When legendary country singer and guitarist Willie Nelson isn't performing on stage, he just might be relaxing with his favorite Southern comfort food: chicken-fried steak. In an interview with Southern Living, Nelson revealed that the classic dish is his favorite, along with other dishes like fried chicken and biscuits and gravy. Chicken-fried steak is iconic in Texas, where Nelson grew up, so the preference makes sense. "I try to eat pretty sensible," he added, indicating he doesn't indulge in the meal too often.

Chicken-fried steak is usually made with cube steak, a cut from the top or bottom round of beef that's processed to make it more tender before it's sold. Because it's a tougher cut, it's treated to break down muscle fibers and make it easier to eat once cooked. For extra tenderness, some cooks also soak the raw steaks in milk. The steak then follows a dredging process similar to fried chicken — hence its name. It's coated in flour before being dipped in a batter made from buttermilk and eggs, then deep-fried in oil until it's perfectly golden and crispy.