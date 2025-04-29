The Biggest Tell As To Whether Your Steak Has Been Country Fried Or Chicken Fried

The terms "country-fried steak" and "chicken-fried steak" are sometimes used interchangeably, but they actually refer to two different dishes. Both are similar to schnitzel, and both include steak that's coated and fried like how you would fry chicken. The easiest way to tell these two apart is how they're served: Country-fried steak is often served with broth-based brown gravy while chicken-fried steak (a Texas icon) is served with a creamier white gravy.

Both country- and chicken-fried steaks are traditionally made with cube steak. Despite the name, it's not served in cubes; it's a cut of top or bottom round steak that's heavily tenderized, almost giving it the appearance of ground beef. The tenderizing process helps make the tough cut of meat much easier to eat, but it also offers plenty of texture to hold onto the seasonings and breading that helps it become fried steak. The steaks are also inexpensive, making them perfect for this dish. Besides the gravy, there is one more key difference between the two: Chicken-fried steak is dipped in an egg-based batter before being dredged in flour and fried while country-fried steak is only dredged in flour before frying.