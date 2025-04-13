The Nonnegotiable Step That Makes The Most Succulent Cube Steak

Wrinkly, knotty cube steaks already come slightly pre-tenderized. This occurs via a physical tenderization, usually some combination of puncturing and pounding (but not grinding, as the steak's appearance might suggest) either by hand or with a machine. Cube steak comes from the often tough round cut, and this process helps them stay softer during cooking. To maximize their tenderness, though, you should always soak your cube steaks in milk before cooking them — just like you'd soak beef liver to get the best flavor and texture.

Milk naturally contains a small amount of lactic acid, which helps denature the steak's proteins and further tenderize it. This same chemical shows up in larger quantities in the popular marinade ingredients buttermilk and yogurt. Milk has a much milder flavor than those dairy items, allowing it to perform a similar tenderizing function without imparting an extra tang or sourness. Just like the beating and piercing that formed the cube steak in the first place, this technique gives you an ideal texture without sacrificing the meat's natural flavor.