The Nonnegotiable Step That Makes The Most Succulent Cube Steak
Wrinkly, knotty cube steaks already come slightly pre-tenderized. This occurs via a physical tenderization, usually some combination of puncturing and pounding (but not grinding, as the steak's appearance might suggest) either by hand or with a machine. Cube steak comes from the often tough round cut, and this process helps them stay softer during cooking. To maximize their tenderness, though, you should always soak your cube steaks in milk before cooking them — just like you'd soak beef liver to get the best flavor and texture.
Milk naturally contains a small amount of lactic acid, which helps denature the steak's proteins and further tenderize it. This same chemical shows up in larger quantities in the popular marinade ingredients buttermilk and yogurt. Milk has a much milder flavor than those dairy items, allowing it to perform a similar tenderizing function without imparting an extra tang or sourness. Just like the beating and piercing that formed the cube steak in the first place, this technique gives you an ideal texture without sacrificing the meat's natural flavor.
Tips for soaking your cube steaks in milk
The jury's out on the perfect length of time for a cube steak milk soak. Generally, you'll want at least a few hours for the milk to do anything, and how far you go depends on the steaks' initial tenderness and your end goal. Since milk isn't as acidic as vinegar or citrus juice, though, cube steaks are good for an overnight soak (or about 12 hours).
You can either cook them directly from there or rinse the milk off and add other seasonings or a breading. Some chefs still suggest subjecting the milky steaks to a low-and-slow cook (like you would its parent cut, the round), but it's equally popular to give breaded cube steaks a quick pan-sear — most commonly in recipes for chicken-fried steak. If you go this route, you can keep the milk party going by serving the breaded, fried cube steaks in a simple milk gravy that you make with the pan drippings, a hallmark of chicken fried steaks' traditional preparation in the American South.