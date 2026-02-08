The Southern Sweet Tea Brand We Ranked As The Best In Our Taste Test

Southern-style sweet tea might be simple (all you need is tea, water, and sugar). However, that doesn't mean that all varieties of it are made equal, as Chowhound found when we ranked seven popular grocery store brands of sweet tea. The best? Milo's Famous Sweet Tea.

To make comparisons more fair, our writer only tasted the regular varieties of each contender brand, and not, say, lemon-flavored versions, or extra-sweet or low-sugar options. They were sampled cold, straight from the refrigerator, with no add-ins like ice or lemon that could water things down. Then, for the taste, she took the tea intensity and quality into account, the level of sweetness, and assessed whether there was a good balance between the two.

What set Milo's apart was the intensity of its tea flavor, as if the company threw in a few extra tea bags beyond what a standard recipe would suggest, and let them steep a bit longer. This gives the tea formidable tannins, but it can also add bitterness. No worries there, as Milo's balances this out with a solid hit of sugar (so, those who don't like their tea sweet should be warned). There's one downside to Milo's, and that's price: It was the most expensive in the ranking at just under $4 per gallon. Second-place Kroger, for example, was nearly a dollar cheaper, but considering that this is an entire gallon of tea, the difference arguably isn't that extreme.