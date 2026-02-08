The Versatile Aldi Frozen Seafood Blend That Brings Variety On A Budget

Good food doesn't have to cost a fortune. Even seafood. You can make amazing meals on a budget, even if your menu includes a dish that incorporates variety into the meal — the kind that only comes from a combination of seafood like shrimp, scallops, calamari, and mussels. Each of these brings its own flavors and textures to a dish, but if you want to put them all into one cohesive meal, you might spend a small fortune buying all the different components. And if you were to buy each type of seafood frozen, all those packages can take up quite a bit of space in your freezer — not to mention the risk of freezer burn if you don't use them up quick enough after opening.

That's exactly where a frozen seafood mix comes in handy. When you've got a little bit of everything in one package, you can make meals that are never one-note. We found just the thing at Aldi with the Fremont Fish Market Frozen Seafood Mix. This 16-ounce package is less than $8, which isn't surprising since the German-based grocery chain is known for $2 budget-friendly items like bakery bread and so much more. This seafood mix includes shrimp, bay scallops, calamari, and mussels, all of which are easy to cook and can blend beautifully in recipes. Of course, you can use this variety by buying individual packages of each seafood, but you'd wind up spending a lot more money and have way more seafood than you probably need.