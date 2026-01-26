The Beloved Bakery Bread Brand You Can Pick Up From Aldi For $2

Good food doesn't have to be expensive, and few stores prove that better than Aldi. Whether you're baking on a budget and need some staple ingredients, or are on the hunt for a unique German-inspired frozen dish, the popular grocery store brand can provide.

The great deals extend to the chain's bakery section, too, and if you're on the prowl for a quality loaf of bread without a hefty price tag, you're in luck. Aldi actually carries a beloved bakery bread brand on its shelves, Lewis Bake Shop, and you can pick a loaf up for just $2 (although the price might vary slightly per location).

From Buttermilk White Bread to a Hawaiian loaf, Lewis Bake Shop has options out there for everyone. We think the brand has one of the best store-bought white breads out there, and at its low price point, it's a bargain that's worth adding to the cart. The brand, headquartered in the Midwest, has been in business for over 100 years, after all, so it's safe to say the people behind these loaves have perfected their recipe. Most customers seem to agree.