The Beloved Bakery Bread Brand You Can Pick Up From Aldi For $2
Good food doesn't have to be expensive, and few stores prove that better than Aldi. Whether you're baking on a budget and need some staple ingredients, or are on the hunt for a unique German-inspired frozen dish, the popular grocery store brand can provide.
The great deals extend to the chain's bakery section, too, and if you're on the prowl for a quality loaf of bread without a hefty price tag, you're in luck. Aldi actually carries a beloved bakery bread brand on its shelves, Lewis Bake Shop, and you can pick a loaf up for just $2 (although the price might vary slightly per location).
From Buttermilk White Bread to a Hawaiian loaf, Lewis Bake Shop has options out there for everyone. We think the brand has one of the best store-bought white breads out there, and at its low price point, it's a bargain that's worth adding to the cart. The brand, headquartered in the Midwest, has been in business for over 100 years, after all, so it's safe to say the people behind these loaves have perfected their recipe. Most customers seem to agree.
What Aldi shoppers think of Lewis Bake Shop's bread
It's no surprise that some of the best store-bought bread comes from a 100-year old bakery, and most Aldi customers are impressed by the quality. One shopper claimed on Reddit that Lewis Bake Shop produced some of the best store-bought bread they'd ever tried. Other customers like the flexibility with portions, as Lewis Bake Shop sells half loaves. Now, customers don't have to worry about a loaf going bad.
Another Lewis Bake Shop fan took to Reddit to heap praise on the brand's line of keto products, describing the Lewis Bake Shop keto hamburger buns, in particular, as amazing. Another Redditor agreed, saying the brand's keto bread has a superior texture and behaves more like conventional breads than other products they had tried.
So, whether you're on the lookout for a lower-carb alternative to your usual loaf, or want to upgrade to something with a better flavor, consider making a trip to Aldi for a $2 loaf from Lewis Bake Shop. Most shoppers say it's worth a try.