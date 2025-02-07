Martha Stewart's Favorite Comfort Food Is A Nod To Her Polish Roots

All too often, our favorite comfort foods remind us of home, from the chicken noodle soup dad made when we were sick to the made-from-scratch cinnamon rolls with a croissant-like texture mom would bake early Saturday mornings. Businesswoman and television personality Martha Stewart has a soft spot in her heart and stomach for pierogi, a Polish comfort food her mother made for the whole family. "I am often asked: What is your favorite food? Although I always answer Japanese, the real response should be and is pierogi, the delectable Polish dumplings that my mother, Big Martha, made so well in many incarnations: potato, cabbage, blueberry, peach, plum, and apricot," she writes on her website.

The origins of pierogi are a topic of much back and forth, with some historians attributing Marco Polo (who never actually visited) of bringing the dumpling to Poland from China. Polish lore claims pierogi were introduced to them by a Dominican missionary Saint Hyacinth in the mid 13th century. But what we know for a fact is Poland's first cookbook, "Compendium Ferculorum, albo Zebranie potraw," which was published in 1682, included a recipe for pierogi stuffed with veal kidneys. Over the years, the recipe was adapted with expensive ingredients like fruit and sugar being prepared by the upper class, while commoners made pierogi with affordable substitutes such as whole grains or potatoes.