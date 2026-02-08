You Can Buy Mexican Coca-Cola In The US, But It Will Cost You

The iconic glass bottle of Mexican Coca-Cola is the most noticeable difference between the two soft drinks, and it's likely one of the main reasons for the disparity in price. Glass packaging is simply more expensive than its plastic counterpart. Transportation is also a factor, as distributors have to pay for Mexican Coca-Cola bottles to be shipped internationally. Often, shipping costs are calculated by weight. Since glass is heavier than plastic, this raises the cost of importing Mexican Coca-Cola even higher for stores in the U.S.

Another difference in cost could come down to the drinks' slightly different formulas. The ingredients in American Coca-Cola are listed as carbonated water, high fructose corn syrup, caramel color, phosphoric acid, natural flavors, and caffeine. The ingredients in Mexican Coca-Cola are almost exactly the same, even down to the amount of caffeine at 34 milligrams per 12 ounces — except for the sweetener; American Coca-Cola is made with corn syrup, while the Mexican version is made with sugar.

While some people say that Mexican Coca-Cola is totally deserving of its cult-favorite status, many actually can't tell the difference between the two formulas, according to some blind taste tests. In 2025, President Donald Trump announced that Coca-Cola agreed to remove high fructose corn syrup from its U.S. recipe in favor of using sugar like the Mexican version, but we have yet to see a change on U.S. ingredient labels. If you prefer the taste of real sugar, or simply like the feel of a glass bottle, it might make more sense for you to shell out an extra buck or so for a bottle of Mexican Coca-Cola.