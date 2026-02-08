John Wayne Inspired This Bourbon Brand

Ethan Wayne and Chris Radomski worked with the O.Z. Tyler Distillery in Owensboro, Kentucky, to produce bourbon based on John Wayne's preferences. His tastes ran to smooth, well-balanced bourbons with a bit of pepper and oak at the finish. The flagship Straight Kentucky Bourbon — "straight" signifying strict legal requirements for age and purity — is a blend of bourbons that have been aged for at least five years. It's made with a mash bill of 75% corn, 13% rye, and 12% barley, with an ABV of 44% and a price tag of around $50.

The finished product has received mixed reviews. On one end, multiple reviews have described Straight Kentucky Bourbon as an accessible and easy drinking bourbon. However, it has also been unfavorably compared to a sweet liqueur, with some reviewers believing it isn't worth the expense.

Duke Spirits' other offerings, the Gran Cru Bourbon Founder's Reserve and the Double Barrel Rye Founder's Reserve, both of which come with a price tag of around $130, have fared better. The former has been described as having a rich mouthfeel and an extremely long finish. The latter has been praised for its creamy mouthfeel and classic rye spiciness. Aside from bourbon, Duke Spirits has also produced three tequilas inspired by John Wayne's blends for the agave-based spirit. So whether it's bourbon or tequila you prefer, you can drink like the Duke, if you so desire.