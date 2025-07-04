What Exactly Is Straight Bourbon?

Despite what your bartender buddy might say, "straight bourbon" is not just a way to order your drink neat. It is actually a specific legal category with rules tighter than a bottle of bonded whiskey. So if you have ever looked at a bourbon label and wondered what makes some bottles "straight" while others just aren't, you are not alone — and the answer is more interesting than you might think.

To start, all straight bourbon is bourbon — but not all bourbon is straight. Bourbon itself is already a heavily regulated spirit in the United States. To qualify as bourbon, the whiskey has to be made from a mash bill (grain recipe) that's at least 51% corn, distilled to no more than 160 proof, entered into new, charred oak barrels at no more than 125 proof, and bottled at no less than 80 proof. No flavorings or colorings are allowed. Just grain, yeast, water, oak, and time.

Straight bourbon kicks things up a notch. According to U.S. law, to be labeled as "straight," bourbon must be aged in those new, charred oak barrels for a minimum of two years. If it's aged less than four, the label must disclose exactly how long it was aged. There is no hiding behind clever marketing — "straight" means transparency. So looking at the label is one of the smartest things you can do before buying any bourbon you are unfamiliar with.

Here's where it gets a little nuanced: while all bourbon must be free of added flavorings or colorings during production, non-straight bourbons can still be blends — like mixing in younger bourbon or additives post-aging. Straight bourbon closes that loophole. It has to be pure, unblended, and untouched after barreling. What you see is what you sip. So you have that knowledge to help you decide which bourbons to leave on the shelf and which ones to buy.