Harry Truman's Favorite Bourbon Brand Is Still Popular Today
President Harry Truman had great taste in bourbon — Old Grand-Dad and the evergreen great bang for your buck Wild Turkey bourbon, to be specific. Let's just say Truman was a whiskey enthusiast. According to his biographer, David McCullough, Truman began each morning with a classic breakfast — one egg, a strip of bacon, piece of toast, and skim milk — and then wrap it up by taking a shot of Old Grand-Dad, which is another wonderful and popular whiskey for budget-conscious sippers. Wild Turkey and Old Grand-Dad are often mentioned as bottom-shelf bourbons worth buying and have been a staple behind bars and in homes for decades, especially Wild Turkey 101.
In general, Wild Turkey has seen major growth worldwide, sending its parent company's stock up, despite the fact the "Bourbon Bubble" has popped in the U.S., with sales slumping across the board. Still, Wild Turkey is a go-to rye for bar-goers (probably due to price point), and according to whiskey sale insights, it's the second most ordered rye-forward bourbon at bars across the nation. Judging by case sales of Wild Turkey bourbon, it's currently the ninth most popular American whiskey brand, selling 1.7 million cases in 2024. It's as if Truman was a man of the people, sipping on one of the go-to affordable and tasty bourbons of both yesteryear and today.
Truman's presidential taste in bourbon
Take it from President Harry Truman, who said his morning shot of bourbon "got the engine running"; he knows his whiskey. He also created his own Old Fashioned, which might put modern cocktails to shame. As legend has it, he and his wife were served a traditional Old Fashioned, which they found too sweet (Old Fashioneds are typically made with whiskey, sugar or simple syrup, Angostura bitters, a twisted orange peel, and sometimes a cherry). Eventually, they were served just bourbon over ice, which they found to their taste. Whether a stiff bourbon poured over ice is a cocktail by traditional standards is up for debate, but if you're going to be drinking whiskey on the rocks, it might as well be the good stuff. Even though Wild Turkey and Old Grand-Dad are considered bottom-shelf, they are beloved by bartenders and whiskey enthusiasts because they are great whiskeys at a phenomenal price.
Old Grand-Dad is produced by the legendary Beam Suntory company, which also produces Basil Hayden. Turns out, the juice, mash bill, and overall profile of Old Grand-Dad is, by all accounts, pretty similar to its younger brother, Basil Hayden. Basil Hayden is described as a little smoother as it uses less rye and is a younger whiskey, but if you enjoy rye, there's no reason to scoff at Old Grand-Dad. And the price point is perfect. For comparison, a bottle of Old Grand-Dad runs about $19.99, despite inflation, and Basil Hayden runs between $30 to $50, depending on your market.