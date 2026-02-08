For Rachael Ray-Style Burgers, Ditch The Grill Grates For This Versatile Kitchen Tool

Whether you know Rachael Ray from her wildly successful Food Network series like "30-Minute Meals," her eponymous talk show, or her lifestyle magazine Every Day with Rachael Ray, you know she has firecracker girl-next-door energy and is focused on making daily life for her audience easier and, hopefully, more tasty. Everything Ray does is no-muss, no-fuss and focused on practical advice largely aimed at home cooks. While her content often skews toward American classics, one of her most frequent subjects is humble meal staple: the hamburger.

Ray took to her latest show, "Meals In Minutes," to share some incredibly useful tips for burger success, leading with her cooking method of choice. In a montage of clips from the show posted on Instagram, Ray waxes poetic about the fact that she always makes burgers using a flat plane, such as a cast iron pan, of putting the patties directly on a grill. She elaborates that even if she is cooking outside, she still puts a cast iron surface on top of the grill grates. Her thought process behind this approach is that you get more even browning of the meat by cooking it on a completely flat heated surface.