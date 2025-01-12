Why Bobby Flay Prefers A Flat Surface When Cooking Burgers

If there's one thing celebrity chef Bobby Flay has tips about, it's everything. We've slowly stirred his crème fraîche-enhanced scrambled eggs, added unexpected ingredients to his not-so-classic guacamole, and even skipped his least-liked fish in restaurants. That's already all on a declining scale of effort, and one burger-making method he shared in a Food Network video might be the easiest Bobby-fication yet: Cooking the patties on a flat surface.

"It's cool to have a grilled burger, for sure," Flay says in the tutorial. "But, you know, when the burger cooks on the grill, it gets nice and charred, but then the juices drop through the grates. The thing I like about this, and you'll see in a second," he says, referring to the flat top grill in his studio kitchen, "is when the burgers are cooking, it basically cooks in its own juices. So it releases the fat, it releases the juices, and it keeps it really nice and moist."

Indeed, on the flat top, those juices can run a little, but they cannot hide. Being that many home ovens are absent flat top cooking surfaces, Flay says that any heavy pan, like a cast iron, will also be effective. He also takes a few more everyday measures to lock in that flavorful liquid for overall success.