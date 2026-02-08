Are Ninja Coffee Makers Better Than Keurig? Reddit Weighs In

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

From simple stovetop Moka pots to pricey espresso machines, there are myriad ways to brew a single cup of coffee at home. And for the past decade or so, one of the most popular ways has been a Keurig machine. Keurig's K-Cups, invented in the 1990s, allow people to brew a single cup of coffee in a specialized machine using a disposable pod. Start to finish, your hot cup of coffee is ready in just a couple of minutes, and cleanup is minimal. However, Keurig's K-Cup patent expired in September 2012, and while Keurig no doubt remains the name most synonymous with coffee pod brewing systems, the company has some serious competition.

Despite that, back in March 2025, Chowhound named Keurig's K-Cafe Single-Serve K-Cup the best single-serve capsule machine on the market. The evidence for this judgement came from a mix of online reviews and expert opinion. But according to Reddit posters, the tides seem to be changing.

In a thread titled "Ninja or Keurig?" a user asks whether they should get a Keurig or "Ninja's version of a Keurig" for their new apartment. The overwhelming majority of comments vote Ninja, primarily due to reliability and longevity. Users report having gone through several Keurig machines before finally switching to Ninja. One user, whose 2010 model Keurig is still going strong, says they'd still switch to a Ninja because newer versions are reportedly less reliable.