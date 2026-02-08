Are Ninja Coffee Makers Better Than Keurig? Reddit Weighs In
From simple stovetop Moka pots to pricey espresso machines, there are myriad ways to brew a single cup of coffee at home. And for the past decade or so, one of the most popular ways has been a Keurig machine. Keurig's K-Cups, invented in the 1990s, allow people to brew a single cup of coffee in a specialized machine using a disposable pod. Start to finish, your hot cup of coffee is ready in just a couple of minutes, and cleanup is minimal. However, Keurig's K-Cup patent expired in September 2012, and while Keurig no doubt remains the name most synonymous with coffee pod brewing systems, the company has some serious competition.
Despite that, back in March 2025, Chowhound named Keurig's K-Cafe Single-Serve K-Cup the best single-serve capsule machine on the market. The evidence for this judgement came from a mix of online reviews and expert opinion. But according to Reddit posters, the tides seem to be changing.
In a thread titled "Ninja or Keurig?" a user asks whether they should get a Keurig or "Ninja's version of a Keurig" for their new apartment. The overwhelming majority of comments vote Ninja, primarily due to reliability and longevity. Users report having gone through several Keurig machines before finally switching to Ninja. One user, whose 2010 model Keurig is still going strong, says they'd still switch to a Ninja because newer versions are reportedly less reliable.
Choosing between Ninja and Keurig pod-based coffee machines
Both Keurig and Ninja coffee makers have decent reviews on Amazon. However, over on Reddit, there's a general sense that the quality of Keurig's machines has declined in recent years, with one commenter claiming the downturn seemed to happen after the Keurig-Dr Pepper merger in 2018. Of course, other commenters caution that most modern appliances aren't built to last, so take a look at the warranties and customer support each company offers before making your purchase.
And always remember to use best practices when using your machine: cleaning it as recommended and using filtered water if possible. Some Reddit users report that their Keurig broke during its regular descaling cycle; however, others shared that there's a way to reset the seemingly broken machines. Still others report that Keurig has worked to correct the issue so future models don't have that problem.
If you're trying to narrow down your Ninja search, the Ninja DualBrew Pro Hot & Iced Coffee Machine is a popular and versatile option. The DualBrew allows you to use either a coffee pod or filter basket set-up. To be fair, Keurig does offer a similar machine with its K-Duo Single-Serve and Carafe Coffee Maker, but the list price is about fifty dollars more. Nevertheless, the K-Duo did make our list of the best Keurig machines to buy, so it's not necessarily a bad option.