The Best Single-Cup Coffee Makers To Buy In 2025
Single-cup coffee makers have come a long way from the Mr. Cup machines in the motel rooms of yore. Nowadays, choosing the perfect single-cup coffee maker is a full-time job in itself, with dozens of new machines from multiple makers released every year. With numerous options available in the market, each boasting unique features and benefits, it can seem impossible to find the one that suits your specific needs and preferences. To help you navigate through the sea of choices, we've curated a list of our choices for best single-cup coffee makers to buy in 2025.
As a coffee enthusiast and amateur barista-turned-drink blogger, I've tried and tested various single-cup coffee makers over the years. Some have impressed me with their convenience and quality, while others have left me disappointed with their subpar performance. For this guide, I've researched the latest and greatest single-cup coffee makers. I consulted numerous reviews and considered factors, such as ease of use, versatility, and the quality of the brewed coffee.
Our list has something for every type of coffee lover, from the best Ninja coffee maker to the most minimalist pour-over option. These top picks will help you develop a daily coffee ritual, regardless of your level of expertise or specific preferences. If you're on the market for the best single-cup coffee makers to buy in 2025, this list is for you.
Best Ninja: Ninja Luxe Cafe
Though Ninja is a relatively new contender to the pod machine scene, the Ninja Luxe Café is a game-changer in the espresso machine market, offering a wide range of features at a more reasonable price point than its competitors. Though only released in September 2024, this machine boasts the ability to make double espressos, cold espresso, cold brew, and drip coffee, along with various assisted milk steaming settings. While it may not appeal to espresso purists who prefer manual control, the Ninja Luxe Café is perfect for beginners looking for a user-friendly experience at a very high level. Baristas and reviewers are saying that, at $600, this machine rivals similar models at $2,000.
One of the standout features of this machine is its intuitive, user-friendly assisted design, which suggests grind settings and steams milk using a built-in whisk in the jug's base. Although it lacks a pressure gauge and other technical features, the Ninja Luxe Café consistently delivers great-tasting coffee.
If you'd rather go for a simpler model, our favorite runner-up was the Ninja DualBrew Pro Specialty Coffee System, which can make a perfect cup of coffee from a pod — or a full 12 cups from ground beans.
Best Nespresso Original Line: Breville Nespresso Essenza Mini
The Breville Nespresso Essenza Mini is a top choice for espresso lovers who value simplicity and convenience. This compact machine is one of the smallest on the pod market, yet it packs a mighty punch, delivering authentic espresso with rich crema at the touch of a button. Its sleek, minimalist design makes it a stylish addition to any kitchen countertop, while its small footprint is perfect for those with limited space.
The Essenza Mini uses Nespresso's Original Line capsules, which uses high-pressurized water to bolt through a wide variety of high-quality espresso blends and flavors. Since its debut, this machine has been consistently chosen as one of Nespresso's best. Its main disadvantages are its small water container and absence of a milk frother, so if you care about those, the runner-up choice is the Nespresso CitiZ Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi. Another point in Nespresso's favor is the fact it has a recycling program for its pods, though you will have to check with your city to see if they'll actually recycle them.
Best Nespresso Virtuoso: Nespresso Vertuo Plus
The Nespresso Vertuo Plus is a fantastic choice for those looking for a single-cup coffee maker that offers a wide range of beverage options. This machine uses Nespresso's innovative Centrifusion technology to brew both coffee and espresso, promising optimal flavor extraction and a perfect crema every time. It also has access to the same high-quality Nespresso library of beans and network of fair-trade coffee producers, so at least you know your pods will taste good.
The Vertuo Plus offers a variety of cup sizes, from a single espresso shot to a full 14-ounce Alto coffee, allowing you to customize your drink to your liking. The machine's sleek, modern design and motorized head make it easy to insert and eject capsules, while the large removable water tank and capsule container mean less frequent refilling. It all feels rather futuristic at an affordable price tag, which is always a bonus if you're just dipping your toes into the addictive — and pricey — world of espresso home brewing.
Best Keurig: Keurig K-Cafe K-Duo
The Keurig K-Cafe K-Duo is Keurig's attempt at a luxe coffee maker. It's the perfect solution for those who love the convenience of Keurig machines, but also want to enjoy a specialty coffee drink every once in a while. This versatile machine allows you to brew both K-Cup pods and ground coffee, as well as create delicious lattes and cappuccinos with its built-in milk frother.
The K-Cafe K-Duo features a large 60-ounce water reservoir, a strong brew option for a bolder cup of coffee, and the ability to brew a full carafe of coffee for when you have guests or need more than a single serving. For those who don't need the carafe option, the runner-up choice is the Keurig K-Supreme Plus Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker. It offers a simple higher-end K-pod machine with customizable strength and temperature settings, as well as an iced coffee option.
Best drip coffee: Technivorm Moccamaster
The Technivorm Moccamaster Cup One is a top-of-the-line choice for coffee purists who prefer the simplicity and quality of a traditional drip coffee maker, but only want to make it one cup at a time. This handmade, durable machine is built to last. It delivers a perfectly brewed, watery and smooth cup of coffee every time, thanks to its precise temperature control and even extraction.
The Cup One features a brew time of just 4 minutes, which may seem long at first blush, but good things are worth waiting for. It has a removable cup holder that accommodates various mug sizes, and an auto-off feature for safety and energy efficiency. Its main disadvantage is that the water tank is not removable, so you have to have it within easy access so you can remove the top. While this machine may be an investment, the Moccamaster Cup One's exceptional build quality and brewing performance make it a worthwhile choice for serious coffee lovers.
Best beginner espresso machine: Breville Bambino Plus
Technically, any espresso machine is a single-cup coffee maker, but not all are made equally. The Breville Bambino Plus is an excellent entry-level option for those who are new to the world of espresso, but still want to invest in a quality machine. This compact machine offers the perfect balance of simplicity and performance, allowing you to learn the basics and pull a great shot of espresso with minimal fuss.
The Bambino Plus features a powerful steam wand for creating silky microfoam, a 54-millimeter portafilter for optimal flavor extraction, and a pre-infusion function for even extraction. It also heats up quickly and has a sleek, attractive design that will look great on any countertop.
The main disadvantage of the machine is that you need to have a separate coffee grinder on hand, and those can also be an investment. If you want a machine with a built-in grinder, you may want to try the Cuisinart Single-Serve or the Ninja Luxe Café machine, which also includes an integrated grinder and a hands-free frother.
Best minimalist coffee maker: AeroPress
The AeroPress Coffee Press is a must-have for coffee fanatics who value simplicity and portability, but don't want to compromise on their espresso. If you go on camping trips, stay at hotels, or want to brew coffee in a small office, then this little gadget is for you. This innovative device combines the best of French press, pour-over, and espresso brewing methods, allowing you to create a delicious cup of coffee anywhere, anytime.
The first time I saw an AeroPress in action, I was mesmerized, a reaction that transformed into shock when I tasted the resulting espresso. This machine is easy to use at its basic form, easy to clean, and produces a smooth, full-bodied cup of coffee without any grit or bitterness. However, getting the flavor just right may involve some tinkering, so it's great for engineers who want to make their version of a perfect cup.
Its compact size and lightweight design make it perfect for travel, camping, or even just saving space in a small kitchen. Plus, with its clear design, you can watch the brewing process unfold before your eyes.
Best pour-over coffee: Hario Switch Immersion Dripper
The Hario "Switch" Immersion Dripper is a game-changer for fans of the pour-over brewing method who want more control over the process. This unique device combines the best of immersion and pour-over brewing, allowing you to control the steeping time and extraction for a custom cup of coffee.
The Switch is like a cross-over between a French press and a pour-over top. It features a clever valve system that lets you steep your coffee grounds for as long as you like, before releasing the brewed coffee into your mug. This results in a cleaner, brighter cup of coffee with more complex flavors than a regular pour-over.
If you want something that is more traditional without extraneous bells and whistles, our runner-up choice, the Kalita Wave Pour Over Coffee Dripper, is another affordable and great option for pour-over enthusiasts. It makes a great quick, flavorful, drip-style cup of coffee without any electricity or waiting, and fits with current Cottagecore trends.
Best naturally compostable pods: Bruvi® BV-01 Brewer
The Bruvi BV-01 Brewer is a revolutionary choice for eco-conscious coffee lovers who want the convenience of single-serve pods without the environmental impact. This machine uses proprietary B-Pods, which are made from organic materials and are naturally compostable, breaking down in just a few months.
Not only are the pods eco-friendly, but the Bruvi brewer itself is a high-quality machine that delivers delicious, barista-quality coffee at the touch of a button. What sets this machine apart (besides the environmental pods) is that it offers a variety of brew sizes and strengths, as well as the ability to customize your brew temperature and pre-infusion time, making it the perfect cross between serious coffee nerds and time-pressed professionals.
The Bruvi is the way to go for those seeking a single-serve machine that's both convenient and sustainable. No need to worry about recycling or composting here, leaving you with more time to focus on brewing the perfect cup of coffee.
Best grind-your-own-beans: Cuisinart Single Serve Coffee Maker
The Cuisinart DGB-2 is a great single-serve machine for coffee purists who believe that freshly ground beans are the key to a great cup of coffee. This innovative brewer features a built-in grinder that grinds your beans right before brewing, ensuring the freshest, most flavorful cup of coffee possible.
The DGB-2 also offers a variety of brew sizes and strengths, as well as a large 48-ounce water reservoir for fewer refills. It's a generally pretty machine, coming in 3 color options, including a sleek all-white design that really fits with the current TikTok aesthetic. At under $150, it's also relatively affordable for a good coffee machine.
Its compact design and easy-to-use controls make it a great choice for morning coffee drinkers who want the convenience of a single-serve machine without sacrificing the quality of freshly ground coffee. If you want something even simpler, our next reviewed favorite from Cuisinart was the Cuisinart Premium Single Serve Brewer, which works with K-pods and ground coffee.
Best French press: ESPRO P3 French Press
The ESPRO P3 French Press is a must-have for those who crave a smooth, grit-free brew without too much fanfare. This innovative French press features a double micro-filter system that effectively separates the grounds from the brewed coffee or tea, resulting in a cleaner, more flavorful cup. The filter system also helps to minimize bitterness, allowing the natural flavors of your favorite coffee or tea to shine through.
Made from high-quality, durable materials, the ESPRO P3 is built to last. Its sleek, black design adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen countertop, while its 32-ounce capacity is perfect for serving multiple cups or enjoying a larger portion for yourself. The P3's versatility makes it an excellent choice for coffee and tea drinkers, too, as it works equally well with loose tea leaves and coffee grounds.
Best moka pot: Bialetti Moka Espresso
If moka pots are the gold standard for Italian coffee, then the Bialetti Moka Espresso is a true icon in the world of stovetop espresso makers. This classic Italian design has been a staple in households across Italy and beyond for generations, and for good reason. The Moka pot's simple yet effective brewing method produces a rich, full-bodied espresso with a delightful crema, rivaling the quality of coffee from more expensive machines.
Made from high-quality aluminum, the Bialetti Moka Espresso is durable, lightweight, and arguably easy to use, though you may need to consult quite a few guides and YouTube videos to get the classic crema you want from an espresso. Simply fill the base with water, add your favorite ground coffee to the filter, and place it on your stovetop. In just a few minutes, you'll have a delicious, authentic Italian espresso ready to enjoy. The 6-cup capacity is perfect for sharing with friends or savoring multiple cups throughout the day.
Best that money can buy: Xbloom Original
The Xbloom Original is in a class of its own, offering the ultimate single-cup coffee experience. This high-end machine uses advanced brewing technology and premium materials to deliver a cup of coffee that rivals anything you'd find in a specialty coffee shop.
The Xbloom features a built-in conical burr grinder for optimal flavor extraction, a precision water temperature control system for consistent brewing, and a customizable pre-infusion function for even extraction. It also boasts a sleek, modern design with a color touchscreen display and WiFi connectivity for remote brewing and recipe creation. Above all else, the Xbloom coffee maker screams that you're one of the top 1% and that no coffee experience is good enough for you except the very best.
While the Xbloom Original comes with a hefty price tag, it's an investment that will pay off in countless cups of perfectly brewed, delicious coffee, and never-ending bragging rights. The Xbloom is the ultimate choice for true coffee connoisseurs who want the best that money can buy.
Methodology
To put together this guide to the best single-cup coffee makers, I used a couple of different methods. First, I leaned into my own experience as a long-time coffee lover and amateur barista-turned-drink blogger. I've used many machines and different single cup coffee makers over the years, so I had a good idea of where to start when it came to picking products to review and evaluate. I also consulted with a barista as to their recommendations for the best home machines and methods for single cup coffee brewing. To make sure our recommendations were on point, I also checked out dozens of reviews from third-party sites and magazines. By looking closely at these reviews, I could see which coffee makers kept getting thumbs up or thumbs down for similar reasons, and I establish some consensus among them.
Combining my own knowledge with the general consensus from independent sources, we came up with a solid list of the best single-cup coffee makers out there. We're confident these recommendations will help coffee fans find the right brewer to make their perfect cup in 2025.