Single-cup coffee makers have come a long way from the Mr. Cup machines in the motel rooms of yore. Nowadays, choosing the perfect single-cup coffee maker is a full-time job in itself, with dozens of new machines from multiple makers released every year. With numerous options available in the market, each boasting unique features and benefits, it can seem impossible to find the one that suits your specific needs and preferences. To help you navigate through the sea of choices, we've curated a list of our choices for best single-cup coffee makers to buy in 2025.

As a coffee enthusiast and amateur barista-turned-drink blogger, I've tried and tested various single-cup coffee makers over the years. Some have impressed me with their convenience and quality, while others have left me disappointed with their subpar performance. For this guide, I've researched the latest and greatest single-cup coffee makers. I consulted numerous reviews and considered factors, such as ease of use, versatility, and the quality of the brewed coffee.

Our list has something for every type of coffee lover, from the best Ninja coffee maker to the most minimalist pour-over option. These top picks will help you develop a daily coffee ritual, regardless of your level of expertise or specific preferences. If you're on the market for the best single-cup coffee makers to buy in 2025, this list is for you.