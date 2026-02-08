The Iconic Chef Who Gave Brooklyn Beckham Pointers On Making His Favorite Meal

Isn't it a dream to have access to our favorite meals anytime we want? For Brooklyn Beckham, instead of online recipes, he turned to an iconic chef to perfect the California roll. Chef Nobu Matsuhisa is the genius behind the Japanese-Peruvian fusion restaurant Nobu, which has a myriad of lavish locations. With branches all over the globe, Matsuhisa's name is likely familiar to anyone versed in the fine-dining scene. In Los Angeles, Nobu is a staple and a must-visit — even if you're only in town for 24 hours.

On "Cookin' With Brooklyn," Beckham's online show, he gets guidance from different chefs to become a great one himself. We see Chef Matsuhisa in episode eight helping Beckham learn to create the perfect sushi. Beckham familiarized himself with Nobu's six-step process of crafting the Japanese dish at the chef's iconic restaurant. There, he learned how to roll sushi, basically shaping it with delicate pinching motions and gentle pressure. And while it might look easy, the challenging technique might require some trial and error — and a heart. In a Mashed exclusive with Matsuhisa, the chef mentions, "Cooking is very important to the heart. You know, [with] painting, music, architecture — without the heart, people don't succeed." In the show, the distinguished chef also shared some tips and tricks that home cooks will find exponentially helpful — and, with enough practice, you might even create restaurant-quality sushi at home, just like Beckham.