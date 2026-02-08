The Iconic Chef Who Gave Brooklyn Beckham Pointers On Making His Favorite Meal
Isn't it a dream to have access to our favorite meals anytime we want? For Brooklyn Beckham, instead of online recipes, he turned to an iconic chef to perfect the California roll. Chef Nobu Matsuhisa is the genius behind the Japanese-Peruvian fusion restaurant Nobu, which has a myriad of lavish locations. With branches all over the globe, Matsuhisa's name is likely familiar to anyone versed in the fine-dining scene. In Los Angeles, Nobu is a staple and a must-visit — even if you're only in town for 24 hours.
On "Cookin' With Brooklyn," Beckham's online show, he gets guidance from different chefs to become a great one himself. We see Chef Matsuhisa in episode eight helping Beckham learn to create the perfect sushi. Beckham familiarized himself with Nobu's six-step process of crafting the Japanese dish at the chef's iconic restaurant. There, he learned how to roll sushi, basically shaping it with delicate pinching motions and gentle pressure. And while it might look easy, the challenging technique might require some trial and error — and a heart. In a Mashed exclusive with Matsuhisa, the chef mentions, "Cooking is very important to the heart. You know, [with] painting, music, architecture — without the heart, people don't succeed." In the show, the distinguished chef also shared some tips and tricks that home cooks will find exponentially helpful — and, with enough practice, you might even create restaurant-quality sushi at home, just like Beckham.
What Chef Nobu taught Brooklyn Beckham about sushi
Chef Nobu Matsuhisa stressed the importance of having a trusty tool in the kitchen. "My mentor [who taught] me [said that] the knife is a part of the body, part of the arm. And this [is a] very sharp knife. [You have to be] very careful to respect the knife," he shared with Brooklyn Beckham on the show. Using a traditional Japanese knife to cut sushi might even make all the difference, but Matsuhisa showed that technique also matters. The chef cut his fish with grace and precision, all done in one swoop, which resulted in slices that perfectly lay atop the sushi rice.
The chef further showcased his expertise by sharing a tip that you won't expect: When making sushi, make sure you are able to see light through your bed of rice after you have shaped it. This indicates that the rice has the proper level of softness and hasn't been formed too tightly. A too tightly rolled piece can result in a less-than-ideal texture, while a flimsy roll can fall apart. So, like with any cooking process — or perhaps even in life — finding the right balance is essential in the art of sushi making.
