The Traditional Japanese Knife You Need For Cutting Sushi

There are a couple of unique characteristics that make the yanagiba knife the top choice for sushi chefs across the globe. The main one being the blade design; it's a single bevel blade that is straight and sharp on the right side and barely concave on the left. The slimness and length of the blade lends itself to cuts that are long single strokes. This design allows for a razor-thin cut yielding a slice of fish that won't get stuck to the concave side of the blade. This is the secret to all that beautifully presented sashimi and sushi that you see in the top sushi restaurants.

Learning good knife technique, which takes practice, is also essential for getting the perfect cuts of fish. It's important to keep in mind that this is not a knife you want to use for downward pressing. Leave that to the deba knife, another traditional Japanese blade that's used to cut off the fish's head. Most home cooks will buy their sushi grade fish already portioned out, so the cutting motion should be a long pulling cut that requires very little force using mostly the weight of the knife. If you can perfect this technique, you will do minimal damage to the cell walls of the fish which will keep the fish fresh for longer.