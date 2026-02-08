Tina Turner Once Changed The Way Oprah Winfrey Ate Eggs And Left Her Hooked
There is fame and then there is known-only-by-one-name level stardom. The latter applies to both Oprah and Tina. Oprah Winfrey called Tina Turner her shero, and the two had a relationship that went from the talk show host's early admiration of the legendary singer to a longstanding friendship between the two. A testament to that friendship was the fact that Turner turned Winfrey onto the joy of truffles showered over her eggs while the latter was visiting Turner's house in Switzerland.
According to Winfrey, when Turner asked her if she liked her eggs with or without truffles, she initially thought that the singer meant trying chocolate truffles. This was because she wasn't really familiar with the highly prized, umami-forward gems that grow underground. After correcting the confusion, Winfrey tried truffled eggs and she hasn't looked back. In fact, she became so captivated by truffles that she went on a truffle hunt with her family in Umbria, Italy years later. The magical experience culminated in a five-course truffle dinner afterward. "I like to think Tina was smiling from heaven that night," she wrote on Oprah Daily when speaking of the experience.
Truffles and eggs are best mates
Highly prized and hard to procure, truffles liven up a multitude of dishes, propelling them to tempting new earthy and mushroom-y heights. Everything from pasta to cheese glows under a truffle's kiss. But eggs and truffles make a natural pair thanks to the depth of savory flavor and rich aroma that the truffles bring to the creamy poultry element, which acts as a blank canvas for the fungus. While truffles have long been a bougie addition to scrambled eggs, they also elevate other egg-forward favorites, like deviled eggs leveled up with umami notes.
What's more, you can also use parts of the egg, specifically the yolk, to make a homemade double truffle aioli that is positively irresistible on french fries (crisp potatoes plus a truffle-infused creamy dip, what's not to like?). If you haven't tried this combo before, it will forever cement your truffle adoration. Whether you incorporate your egg into your truffles or your truffles onto your eggs, next time you try them together, you can think of both Oprah Winfrey and Tina Turner, and perhaps relish the taste as simply "The Best."