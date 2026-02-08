Tina Turner Once Changed The Way Oprah Winfrey Ate Eggs And Left Her Hooked

There is fame and then there is known-only-by-one-name level stardom. The latter applies to both Oprah and Tina. Oprah Winfrey called Tina Turner her shero, and the two had a relationship that went from the talk show host's early admiration of the legendary singer to a longstanding friendship between the two. A testament to that friendship was the fact that Turner turned Winfrey onto the joy of truffles showered over her eggs while the latter was visiting Turner's house in Switzerland.

According to Winfrey, when Turner asked her if she liked her eggs with or without truffles, she initially thought that the singer meant trying chocolate truffles. This was because she wasn't really familiar with the highly prized, umami-forward gems that grow underground. After correcting the confusion, Winfrey tried truffled eggs and she hasn't looked back. In fact, she became so captivated by truffles that she went on a truffle hunt with her family in Umbria, Italy years later. The magical experience culminated in a five-course truffle dinner afterward. "I like to think Tina was smiling from heaven that night," she wrote on Oprah Daily when speaking of the experience.