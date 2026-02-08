The Unconventional Technique Julia Child Used For Cucumbers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to cucumbers, many of us can't get beyond tossing them raw into a mixed green salad or using them merely as a vehicle to get some dip into our mouths in crudités. But this green vegetable is way more versatile than you'd think. Cucumbers are a fresh vegetable you haven't been cooking but which you absolutely can; they can be sautéed, grilled, or fried. Then there's the cooking technique legendary TV chef and author Julia Child preferred. She turned these crisp and juicy raw veggies into a savory, buttery, earthy baked dish with a soft texture called concombres au beurre.

She liked to serve them as a side with a variety of chicken or veal dishes (and for the more adventurous eaters, with sautéed brains). Although Child helped popularize concombres au beurre in the U.S. through her book "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," it's a classic French recipe dating back at least to the 19th century. It's well known Child's favorite cuisine was French food, so it tracks that she would have included this dish that does an amazing job transforming cold cucumbers into a warm rich side. But there are a few tricks to make it work since the high-water content in cucumbers can make cooking them a bit tricky.