The Fresh Vegetable You Haven't Been Cooking, But Absolutely Should Be
It might seem like eating vegetables raw is the ideal way to load up on nutrition, but not all is lost in cooking — cooked vegetables have their own appeal. For one, the percentage of insoluble fiber in veggies is reduced when cooked, which makes them safer to eat for those with digestive issues. Cooking can also destroy bacteria that might be hiding in your greens. But when it comes to taste and texture, it's a whole different world. Cucumber, for instance, flies under the radar when talking about cooked vegetables, unlike spinach, but you might be missing out. The herbaceous hints of the cucumber are transformed into a somewhat sweet and savory mixture. The texture becomes tender, which makes it blend perfectly with other ingredients without standing out too much.
There are a lot of cuisines with their own take on cooked cucumbers, so albeit not as widely popular, the concept of cooking them isn't new. Korea has oi-bokkeum (sauteed cucumbers), Germany has schmorgurken (braised cucumber), and Palestine has khiar mahshi (drizzled in tamarind sauce). The viral cucumber salad showed us how to enjoy these vegetables, and we don't know about you, but we're still hooked. While it looks like one of the most popular social media food trends that eventually fizzled out, we still have them in our crisper drawer as we speak. To folks who are cucumber-averse (we see you!), perhaps cooking the vegetable will change how you see it.
Cooked cucumber dishes you're missing out on
Cucumber can be grilled, fried, and sauteed. Sauteing it can do wonders if you want to maintain a subtle crunch. Season it with salt and pepper if you fancy — but don't go too crazy. You can eat the sauteed cucumbers as a side dish with sesame oil in the mix, or just make a salad. You can add more flair and flavor to cucumber salad — no extra ingredients required — by dicing them up in cute little shapes to add a bit of whimsy to your meals. A more filling option would be to make your own quinoa bowl full of nutritious ingredients with the seasoned cucumbers. Cooked carrots work beautifully here as well. If you let them brown long enough for the Maillard reaction to develop, it can make them exquisitely sweeter. Toss in some raw white onions for a sharp surprise.
Introduce a little razzle-dazzle with your favorite leafy greens, not only for added nutrition, but also for aesthetic appeal — because why not? Including meat is an option; lean ground pork for added savoriness is a great idea. For a truly savory finish, there's garlic-soy sesame sauce, commonly found in Asian cuisines, and even gochujang for a fiery touch. The possibilities are endless, allowing you to mix and match according to what you need for the day. When in doubt, we also have a complete guide to cooking with quinoa for the full 411.