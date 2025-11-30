The Fresh Vegetable You Haven't Been Cooking, But Absolutely Should Be

It might seem like eating vegetables raw is the ideal way to load up on nutrition, but not all is lost in cooking — cooked vegetables have their own appeal. For one, the percentage of insoluble fiber in veggies is reduced when cooked, which makes them safer to eat for those with digestive issues. Cooking can also destroy bacteria that might be hiding in your greens. But when it comes to taste and texture, it's a whole different world. Cucumber, for instance, flies under the radar when talking about cooked vegetables, unlike spinach, but you might be missing out. The herbaceous hints of the cucumber are transformed into a somewhat sweet and savory mixture. The texture becomes tender, which makes it blend perfectly with other ingredients without standing out too much.

There are a lot of cuisines with their own take on cooked cucumbers, so albeit not as widely popular, the concept of cooking them isn't new. Korea has oi-bokkeum (sauteed cucumbers), Germany has schmorgurken (braised cucumber), and Palestine has khiar mahshi (drizzled in tamarind sauce). The viral cucumber salad showed us how to enjoy these vegetables, and we don't know about you, but we're still hooked. While it looks like one of the most popular social media food trends that eventually fizzled out, we still have them in our crisper drawer as we speak. To folks who are cucumber-averse (we see you!), perhaps cooking the vegetable will change how you see it.