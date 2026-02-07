The Giant Type Of Shrimp Hiding At Aldi

Aldi is popular for its well-priced groceries, but, every once in a while, consumers find a product worth coming back for regardless of price. In this case, Aldi's Extra Colossal Raw Black Tiger Shrimp are worth the purchase — at least according to some.

This certainly isn't one of those frozen Aldi finds under $5 — a 1-pound bag of the shrimp costs around $14, though prices may vary by location, and each bag contains anywhere between eight and 12 shrimp. While it's not the most affordable Aldi product, some consumers love the shrimp's plump appearance and quality flavor. Plus, with the larger size, you need fewer shrimp to feel full; one serving is anywhere between two and three shrimp, based on the 4-ounce serving size.

In one Facebook review, user By The Water said the shrimp were deveined (a positive for anyone who doesn't want to do that extra work) and called them "plump" and "really firm," later saying they were "the best farm-raised shrimp" they'd ever had. One Reddit user posted on an r/aldi thread that they purchased the pre-cooked version of the tiger shrimp and described them as "uh-maze-ing." It seems these are much better than the similar tiger shrimp at Costco.