We Always Avoid Buying This Frozen Shrimp At Costco

While we're fans of buying frozen seafood, pre-seasoned options like this can be hit or miss. This particular pick might be slathered in recognizable ingredients, such as thyme, garlic, and onion, but without control over the quantity, you're stuck with an almost oppressive level of spice. Besides the deluge of seasoning, Olivia Marinated Butterfly Shrimp also contains additives like dextrose and maltodextrin. While everyone's palate is different, we found the abundance of oil and spice overwhelming.

To avoid playing roulette with your shopping cart, we still suggest skipping pre-seasoned items so you can tinker with the flavor to get it just right. For that, consider switching to a frozen Costco food you should always buy: Kirkland Signature farm-raised raw shrimp.

The Kirkland brand sells more than half a dozen frozen shrimp products. From cooked to raw, Wild Gulf to Argentine, Kirkland's variety and price points for the popular seafood are impressive, making it a serious weeknight dinner hero. While the brand offers breaded options such as panko or tempura shrimp, none of these varieties contain an excess of seasonings, making them a great blank slate for dressing up at home. So, while we suggest steering clear of the marinated and butterflied crustaceans from Olivia, know that you've got lots of frozen shrimp options at Costco.