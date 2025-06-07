How To Make The Viral Chopped Italian Sandwich At Home

A new sandwich took the internet by storm in 2023. A tangy and meaty heavy-hitter that's built to satisfy a big appetite, the viral sensation is called the chopped Italian sandwich. It's an Italian chopped salad in sandwich form, made by stacking lettuce, ham, salami, pepperoni, fresh purple onion, tomatoes, and cheese, then chopping the ingredients into fine squares and dousing them with a serious amount of vinegar and mayonnaise dressing. The sandwich is basically a reimagined Italian sub. Introduced to the world by Big Erics BBQ, the TikTok that started it all now has almost 10 million views and there are plenty of other videos online with creators replicating the viral sandwich.

The best part about this sandwich is the range of flavors and ingredients, plus the fact that you don't actually have to do all that much chopping. You're not slicing up every ingredient individually — instead, you layer the ingredients in a pile and then dice them up all at once. Top with a bunch of dressing and seasonings, then shove the chopped ingredients in the sandwich. The top comment on the viral video really sums up the best part about this sandwich: "crazy idea, add all the ingredients then chop once."