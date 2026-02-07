Aldi Carries A Copycat Of This Beloved Chip Brand (And Shoppers Think It Beats The Original)
Potato chips are the guilty pleasure snack that always hits the spot. Whether you're eating them on their own or adding them to a sandwich for some crunch, potato chips (almost) never disappoint. While there are many delicious chip brands out there, chips nowadays can be pricey. If you're looking to save some extra money on a bag, Aldi is the place to go. In fact, the grocery chain even has a dupe for a popular chip brand that shoppers are loving. Aldi's chip brand Clancy's offers kettle-cooked potato chips that some customers on the r/Aldi subreddit say are even better than the popular Kettle brand.
At Aldi, you can find the Clancy's kettle-cooked chips in a variety of flavors, from original to jalapeño to mesquite barbecue. Many shoppers claim these chips are better than most name brands and find that they're crunchy, not too salty, and always taste fresh. The price is also a major plus — one 8-ounce bag will cost you less than $2. The Kettle brand may be delicious, but Clancy's is quickly catching up in popularity.
How Clancy's compares to the Kettle brand
Aldi's copycat brand may taste just like the Kettle brand, but the real question is if they're really a better buy. Clancy's original kettle chips will cost you $1.95, with other flavors like salt and vinegar priced at $2.15. A 7.5-ounce bag of Kettle brand potato chips costs around $5 depending on where you shop. For that price, you could buy two bags of Aldi's potato chips and still have money leftover. In terms of ingredients, both brands have the same basic ingredients of potatoes, vegetable oils, and sea salt. The Kettle brand may have a plethora of flavors, but Clancy's is a much better bang for your buck.
It's no surprise that Aldi strikes again with another great dupe product, and its kettle-cooked chips are a must-buy according to many shoppers. We even ranked this brand high on our own list of Aldi's best potato chips. If you're looking for more flavor at a lower price, Clancy's needs to be added to your cart.