Aldi Carries A Copycat Of This Beloved Chip Brand (And Shoppers Think It Beats The Original)

Potato chips are the guilty pleasure snack that always hits the spot. Whether you're eating them on their own or adding them to a sandwich for some crunch, potato chips (almost) never disappoint. While there are many delicious chip brands out there, chips nowadays can be pricey. If you're looking to save some extra money on a bag, Aldi is the place to go. In fact, the grocery chain even has a dupe for a popular chip brand that shoppers are loving. Aldi's chip brand Clancy's offers kettle-cooked potato chips that some customers on the r/Aldi subreddit say are even better than the popular Kettle brand.

At Aldi, you can find the Clancy's kettle-cooked chips in a variety of flavors, from original to jalapeño to mesquite barbecue. Many shoppers claim these chips are better than most name brands and find that they're crunchy, not too salty, and always taste fresh. The price is also a major plus — one 8-ounce bag will cost you less than $2. The Kettle brand may be delicious, but Clancy's is quickly catching up in popularity.