The Humble Origin Story Of New York City's Most Notorious Italian Sub

New York is undoubtedly a great city for an Italian sub (or hero, or hoagie, depending on your linguistic preference), and one of the most famous is The Bomb from Sal, Kris & Charlie's Deli in Astoria, Queens. "Infamous" may be a better word here, as this sandwich is 14 inches long and contains six meats, two cheeses, two types of peppers, onions, tomatoes, lettuce, mayo, and mustard. It's little surprise, then, that multiple online reviews have compared the sandwich's size to that of a newborn baby.

But why did Sal, Kris & Charlie's decide to stuff so many ingredients into one bread roll in the first place? Perhaps unexpectedly in the age of extravagant foods that seem tailor-made to go viral online, The Bomb evolved organically. Deli owner Nick Gordon told the New York Times that it started when a customer let the deli workers decide what to make. Others saw it, and the idea eventually caught on, becoming a menu item.

It's effectively a supersized Italian hero sandwich, as evidenced by its layers of classic deli meats: salami, pepperoni, ham, roast beef, pastrami, and turkey. In other words, you probably won't finish it in one sitting, as it weighs nearly 2 pounds. At $21 (as of January 2026), it's not a bad deal considering the size (though the price has more than doubled since 2018, when it went for under $10).