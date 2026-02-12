The Humble Origin Story Of New York City's Most Notorious Italian Sub
New York is undoubtedly a great city for an Italian sub (or hero, or hoagie, depending on your linguistic preference), and one of the most famous is The Bomb from Sal, Kris & Charlie's Deli in Astoria, Queens. "Infamous" may be a better word here, as this sandwich is 14 inches long and contains six meats, two cheeses, two types of peppers, onions, tomatoes, lettuce, mayo, and mustard. It's little surprise, then, that multiple online reviews have compared the sandwich's size to that of a newborn baby.
But why did Sal, Kris & Charlie's decide to stuff so many ingredients into one bread roll in the first place? Perhaps unexpectedly in the age of extravagant foods that seem tailor-made to go viral online, The Bomb evolved organically. Deli owner Nick Gordon told the New York Times that it started when a customer let the deli workers decide what to make. Others saw it, and the idea eventually caught on, becoming a menu item.
It's effectively a supersized Italian hero sandwich, as evidenced by its layers of classic deli meats: salami, pepperoni, ham, roast beef, pastrami, and turkey. In other words, you probably won't finish it in one sitting, as it weighs nearly 2 pounds. At $21 (as of January 2026), it's not a bad deal considering the size (though the price has more than doubled since 2018, when it went for under $10).
The path to sandwich fame
Sal, Kris & Charlie's Deli has been around in some form since 1940, although it only took on its current name in 1987, after owner Charlie Gordon, his wife Kris, and a beloved worker at the time named Sal. As for how long The Bomb has been around, it's somewhat of a mystery. The oldest reference to the sandwich we could find dates to 2003, and with its creator, Charlie, taking over in 1987, it seems to have come to fruition sometime in that 16-year window.
The Bomb now accounts for the majority of the shop's sales. It's risen to viral fame, with no shortage of photos and videos online showing cross-sections of the formidably layered sandwich. Yet the deli is at its heart a neighborhood spot, with plenty of locals stopping by.
Perhaps surprisingly for its fame, it's not too difficult to get your hands on The Bomb. While some customers report waiting in line, it apparently moves pretty fast, and you can avoid it if you go during off-peak hours, with the deli open from early morning to early evening daily except Sunday, when it closes mid-afternoon. You can also order via various delivery apps, although prices are higher than if you go in person. Those who don't want to hike to Queens can also pick up The Bomb near Times Square, with the deli offering its sandwiches via ghost kitchen brand Picnic in late 2025.