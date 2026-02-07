'If You're Craving Flavor, This Is A Go-To': The Costco Frozen Dinner That's Flying Off Shelves

Costco is a great option for families who want to stock up on large portions of everyday products, from meat to paper towels. It's also become a one-stop shop to purchase everything from tablets to televisions. But if you take a stroll through the frozen food aisle, there's one frozen Costco food you should absolutely buy: the saucy vegetable yakisoba by Ajinomoto, a microwaveable meal that's won over consumers for its convenience and flavor.

Yakisoba is a Japanese stir-fried noodle dish, often loaded with meat and vegetables. This frozen version is vegetarian and gets its flavor from an umami, aged soy sauce that coats the noodles and various veggies like cabbage, carrots, and broccoli. You can cook it as is — it's ready after only three minutes in the microwave — or add in your favorite protein like pork, chicken, tofu, or shrimp. For a six-pack of servings, it's around $18, which breaks down to about $3 per meal. The dish has 4.6 stars on Costco's website, with one review saying it's perfect "if you're craving flavor," noting that the veggies taste fresh and that it's "so delicious and super easy to cook."