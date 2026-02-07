'If You're Craving Flavor, This Is A Go-To': The Costco Frozen Dinner That's Flying Off Shelves
Costco is a great option for families who want to stock up on large portions of everyday products, from meat to paper towels. It's also become a one-stop shop to purchase everything from tablets to televisions. But if you take a stroll through the frozen food aisle, there's one frozen Costco food you should absolutely buy: the saucy vegetable yakisoba by Ajinomoto, a microwaveable meal that's won over consumers for its convenience and flavor.
Yakisoba is a Japanese stir-fried noodle dish, often loaded with meat and vegetables. This frozen version is vegetarian and gets its flavor from an umami, aged soy sauce that coats the noodles and various veggies like cabbage, carrots, and broccoli. You can cook it as is — it's ready after only three minutes in the microwave — or add in your favorite protein like pork, chicken, tofu, or shrimp. For a six-pack of servings, it's around $18, which breaks down to about $3 per meal. The dish has 4.6 stars on Costco's website, with one review saying it's perfect "if you're craving flavor," noting that the veggies taste fresh and that it's "so delicious and super easy to cook."
Customers mostly love the yakisoba
Website and Reddit reviews generally rave about the dish, with many people on an r/Costco Reddit thread suggesting the yakisoba is a great meal for kids. "This is one of our go-to meals with the kiddos. Sometimes we don't have time after work, homework, and kids' activities," one user wrote. "My mom and kid love them, and we always have them in the freezer," someone else added. On Costco's website, one review said the dish tastes "restaurant quality."
As with most frozen meals, there are a few negative notes. One 3-star review on Costco's website said the dish was a good size for a meal, but the veggies were "not the least bit crispy ... completely limp and hard to cut or chew." A 2-star review said there were not as many vegetables as the image on the package suggested, but that the noodles were worth saving — one suggestion is to swap the yakisoba into your ramen. One user suggested the $18 price tag was "a little pricey," but added "we think they are worth it" and still left a 5-star review. Overall, it comes down to personal preference, but most consumers think this is a frozen meal that needs a spot in your Costco cart.