Calzones And Empanadas Look Similar, But They're Very Different Pastries
Bread stuffed with cheese is a universal love language, but when it comes to calzones and empanadas, we're speaking two very different dialects. Though they both have that irresistible half-moon shape, these savory snacks come from worlds apart — literally. Calzones are a classic Italian creation, born from the same culinary tradition as pizza, while empanadas have deep roots in Spain and Latin America. However, these aren't the only stuffed pastries that exist. Cultures around the world have their own versions. From Jamaican meat pies to Indian samosas and even Japanese gyoza, folding dough around delicious fillings seems to be a global obsession.
At their core, calzones and empanadas are both designed for convenience. Empanadas are traditionally handheld, making them a perfect street food staple. Though there's debate on exactly where they originated, Spain is generally agreed upon as their birthplace, but throughout Latin America, each region has its own traditional empanada dough and fillings. They come in countless varieties, often filled with spiced meats, cheeses, vegetables, and sometimes, even sweet fillings.
You may think of calzones as more of a meal than a snack, but they originally started out as hand-held bites as well. In fact, "calzone" translates to "pants leg" in Italian, alluding to the need for a walkable snack. Originating in Naples, these pizza-dough based purses are often stuffed with classic Italian meats and cheeses. While both pastries embrace the art of stuffing, their textures and flavors couldn't be more different.
What's the difference between calzones and empanadas?
Aside from their origins, the main differences between calzones and empanadas are their dough and fillings. Calzones are made with pizza dough, which gives them that familiar chewy texture. They're always lathered in olive oil and baked, resulting in a golden, crispy exterior. Empanadas are made with a much lighter, flaky dough, similar to pie crust. Some regions of Latin America use a corn-based masa dough, while others use wheat flour. They can be either baked or fried for a nice crunch.
When it comes to fillings, empanadas are incredibly diverse. Depending on the area you're in, you could find beef, chicken, and cheese or sweet fillings like guava. Meat or vegetable fillings are often seasoned with bold spices like paprika, cumin, or chili powder.
Although Italians do have a half-moon shaped pastry filled with ground beef called the Mpanatigghi, calzone fillings are not so similar to those of the empanada. Essentially, a calzone is pizza dough folded over and stuffed with classic Italian ingredients such as ricotta and mozzarella cheese, meats like ham, sausage, or pepperoni (pizza's BFF), and sometimes, vegetables you'd find on a pizza like peppers or olives. Usually, their either topped with marinara or served with it on the side. Where empanadas flirt with spice, calzones are all about that rich, cheesy satisfaction.