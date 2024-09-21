Calzones And Empanadas Look Similar, But They're Very Different Pastries

Bread stuffed with cheese is a universal love language, but when it comes to calzones and empanadas, we're speaking two very different dialects. Though they both have that irresistible half-moon shape, these savory snacks come from worlds apart — literally. Calzones are a classic Italian creation, born from the same culinary tradition as pizza, while empanadas have deep roots in Spain and Latin America. However, these aren't the only stuffed pastries that exist. Cultures around the world have their own versions. From Jamaican meat pies to Indian samosas and even Japanese gyoza, folding dough around delicious fillings seems to be a global obsession.

At their core, calzones and empanadas are both designed for convenience. Empanadas are traditionally handheld, making them a perfect street food staple. Though there's debate on exactly where they originated, Spain is generally agreed upon as their birthplace, but throughout Latin America, each region has its own traditional empanada dough and fillings. They come in countless varieties, often filled with spiced meats, cheeses, vegetables, and sometimes, even sweet fillings.

You may think of calzones as more of a meal than a snack, but they originally started out as hand-held bites as well. In fact, "calzone" translates to "pants leg" in Italian, alluding to the need for a walkable snack. Originating in Naples, these pizza-dough based purses are often stuffed with classic Italian meats and cheeses. While both pastries embrace the art of stuffing, their textures and flavors couldn't be more different.

