The Boozy Pickle Appetizer Guaranteed To Get Your Party Started

What could be more perfectly chaotic and yet absolutely delicious than serving booze-soaked pickles as a snack at your next get-together. They're briny, cold, crunchy, and everything you love about pickles combined with the warmth of whatever spirit you choose, making them an excellent party appetizer. They'll get the conversation flowing because of how unique they are, but they'll also disappear fast.

The idea may sound familiar if you've ever had a mouthwatering whiskey pickle, but clearer spirits like vodka and gin deserve just as much attention. Their lighter flavor makes them easier to pair with different spices and seasonings. Because they're more neutral than whiskey (though gin does have a herbal character), they tend to slot into pickle brine without taking over. Vodka is incredibly neutral but has a real sharpness that could carry flavor without overpowering the pickles themselves, whereas gin is more piney and floral, and those herbal notes would go very well with other herbs you naturally add to pickling brines, like coriander.

Once you understand the science of pickling, it makes much more sense. The alcohol isn't there to fully replace the vinegar and the salt, but rather be mixed into it. The cucumbers will still need the vinegar to pickle, but these clear spirits can mingle with the rest of the brine to create something that is both new and exciting yet totally familiar.