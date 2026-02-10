For Salmon That's Seasoned To Perfection, Reach For This
Seasoning is a matter of taste — literally. From professional chefs to budding home cooks, everyone has their favorite go-to flavors that they rely on to season their dishes. Some are more popular than others, but when it comes to seafood, one in particular is a clear front-runner, especially when it is used on salmon. Lemon pepper is a classic seasoning that combines two common flavors used in cooking — two that happen to season fish very nicely. And when you combine them together, you have the perfect salmon seasoning to use as your go-to every time you make it, no matter which way you cook it.
There are plenty of unique spices you can stock your pantry with to experiment with new recipes and add some oomph to old ones. But lemon pepper is a common one that just about everyone has heard of — and more than likely tried at some point in life. If you aren't familiar with it, the ingredients in lemon pepper seasoning are simple: lemon zest, pepper, and salt. When used on this fish, the flavors are ideally paired to complement each other (lemon and seafood are actually a classic pairing). The acidity of the lemon perfectly balances the richness of the fish and enhances its freshness, while the pepper is a punch of flavor that is able to stand up to the rich, fatty profile of salmon. Together, you've got a flavor-packed combination that will win every time.
Make it yourself to season salmon and much more
Lemon pepper seasoning is a simple mixture that mostly consists of, well, lemon, pepper, and some salt. Pre-mixed storebought brands might also contain things like garlic, green onion, and citric acid. But while this seasoning is available from a wide variety of manufacturers, you can also easily make it yourself at home. Simply zest some lemon (about ½ cup) and mill a few peppercorns (you need about 2 tablespoons worth of powdered pepper) for maximum freshness, then add in some garlic powder, onion powder (1 teaspoon each), and 1 tablespoon of sea salt. The freshness of a homemade seasoning mix will bring an extra pop to your salmon, but you'll want to use it right away or dry it out in the oven (spread it on a parchment-lined baking sheet and heat on the lowest oven temp until dry) to store in an airtight jar for later.
Once you've decided on store-bought or homemade, then the sky is the limit for how to use it. Lemon pepper seasoning is most commonly used for fish and seafood, but the flavors are so refreshing and delicious that they go with just about everything. Beyond fish like salmon, you can use it on chicken, turkey, duck, pork, vegetables, and salads. It can also liven up snacks like popcorn or homemade potato chips, and bring some extra flavor to breakfast dishes like scrambled eggs, omelets, or lox bagels.