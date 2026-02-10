For Salmon That's Seasoned To Perfection, Reach For This

Seasoning is a matter of taste — literally. From professional chefs to budding home cooks, everyone has their favorite go-to flavors that they rely on to season their dishes. Some are more popular than others, but when it comes to seafood, one in particular is a clear front-runner, especially when it is used on salmon. Lemon pepper is a classic seasoning that combines two common flavors used in cooking — two that happen to season fish very nicely. And when you combine them together, you have the perfect salmon seasoning to use as your go-to every time you make it, no matter which way you cook it.

There are plenty of unique spices you can stock your pantry with to experiment with new recipes and add some oomph to old ones. But lemon pepper is a common one that just about everyone has heard of — and more than likely tried at some point in life. If you aren't familiar with it, the ingredients in lemon pepper seasoning are simple: lemon zest, pepper, and salt. When used on this fish, the flavors are ideally paired to complement each other (lemon and seafood are actually a classic pairing). The acidity of the lemon perfectly balances the richness of the fish and enhances its freshness, while the pepper is a punch of flavor that is able to stand up to the rich, fatty profile of salmon. Together, you've got a flavor-packed combination that will win every time.