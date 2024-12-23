Organic Vs Certified Beef: What's The Difference?

Should we be buying free-range or grass-fed beef? And which is better anyway, USDA prime or choice-grade beef? These are just two of the hundreds of questions that pop into our minds while perusing the protein section at the store. There are just so many labels on these packages — and they could mean all kinds of different things.

Some of these terms are based on government-regulated standards, but others are just confusing marketing devices. So, how do we avoid the mistakes everyone makes with ground beef, ribeyes, and filet mignon? By unpacking what each of the labels on meat packages means. For starters, let's tackle one of the biggest distinctions of all. Organic versus certified beef: What's the difference?

It's important to note that the word "certified" cannot stand alone. Instead, it is a term used to legitimize USDA standards such as a beef's class, or a grade like prime, choice, or organic. In short, the certified label gives you peace of mind that the meat you're buying meets concrete regulations. If you see this word, it means that the beef was inspected and cleared by the USDA, or another verified organization. Beef sold without this label might not have abided by the same high standards as certified beef. In the U.S., all commercially sold beef is checked for safe consumption and proper designation by the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service.