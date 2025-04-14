What Is The Lowest-Grade Steak, And Should You Avoid Buying It?

If you know a thing or two about beef, then perhaps you know about the top beef grades and what they really mean. This steak grading system, introduced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, is a measurement of the food's quality that takes into account both the marbling and flavor of the beef, and the health and nutrition of the cattle. Grade is typically an important question to ask your butcher when you're buying beef. Prime is at the very top, followed by choice and select. There are lower grades out there, however; should you avoid them?

For some expert advice, Chowhound spoke exclusively with Jonathan Bautista, executive chef at Ember & Rye, a steakhouse in Carlsbad, California. According to Bautista's exclusive advice, you're unlikely to find the absolute lowest grade styles of beef at your grocery store, but you should know what they're called. "I personally would stay away from cutter, canner, and utility grades," he suggests. "Most retail stores don't carry these anyways." These types of extremely low grade beef are typically only used in heavily processed foods, animal food, or ground up rather than served as a steak. Instead, Bautista prefers to go with prime or choice steaks whenever he's out of the restaurant and cooking at home.