Does Costco's Rotisserie Chicken Contain Preservatives?

The seasoning in Costco rotisserie chicken has a number of other ingredients. It contains salt, which enhances flavor and is found in most processed foods, though it's probably important to be aware of high amounts. The Costco chicken contains about 380 milligrams of salt for every 3-ounce serving, which is a fairly moderate level. Other ingredients include modified food starch, made from potato and tapioca starch to provide a crispy texture; potato dextrin, another starch that makes the chicken shiny and may affect how the body absorbs fat; sugar, for flavor; dextrose, a sugar made from starch with a high glycemic index; and concentrated spices. Overall, these are common ingredients found in many store-bought foods, and Costco rotisserie chicken is considered to be generally healthier than an average rotisserie chicken.

However, if you're thinking about the health benefits of less-processed foods, you may want to choose a chicken with fewer additives — and it may come down to Costco versus Whole Foods. For a minimally processed chicken, the Whole Foods classic rotisserie may be your best bet. The chicken has no antibiotics, is organic, and is seasoned with just salt and organic black pepper. Its health rating is also much better than average, and the classic variety only contains about 70 milligrams of sodium per serving. While not quite as large as Costco's chicken, this brand is more expensive — though it contains no preservatives. Ultimately, most store-bought foods are likely to be somewhat processed. By checking the ingredient list, you can decide how many additives you're comfortable consuming based on your own preferences.