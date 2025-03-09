The Science Behind Why Processed Foods Have So Much Sodium
Whenever we hear about processed food, the first things that come to mind are usually frozen and canned meals, sugary snacks, and bags of potato chips with suspiciously long shelf lives. While it might be a common belief that all processed foods are unhealthy, some are worth keeping in our diet. It may surprise you that canned tuna counts as processed meat, or that natural peanut butter is considered processed food too.
Even with such exceptions, processed foods continue to hold on to their bad reputation, and the amount of sodium they contain is a massive reason why. Sodium — which when consumed properly helps maintain balance in our bodies and keeps our system functioning — is usually added to food for two main reasons, the first being preservation.
Back before fridges were a thing, people used salt (aka sodium chloride) to keep food from spoiling. They figured out that it pulls water out from the food, making it difficult for harmful microbes to survive in such salty environments. However, it takes high levels of salt (over 10%) for it to work as a preservative, making the food industry heavily dependent on it.
The more processed an item is, the more salt it requires (or contains if you'd rather). Take powdered broths and gravies, for example, with a whopping 20,000 milligrams of salt per 100 grams. And soy sauce isn't that far behind either, with approximately 7,000 milligrams per the same quantity. But what's the other purpose of salt in processed foods?
Sodium makes processed food taste better
Manufacturers add extra sodium to cheese, fermented foods, and meats to slow down the development of foodborne pathogens. This is because sodium also acts as a stabilizing agent, and helps preserve the food's original texture and chemical properties. But this nutrient isn't just for preservation, it also enhances the taste and the color of the food.
When used in recommended amounts of less than 2,300 milligrams a day — not more than a teaspoon — as suggested by the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, it balances out the bitterness in many recipes. In addition, sodium also reduces the water content according to the National Library of Medicine, so once added to food it intensifies the flavors and improves the aromas.
The average American gets more than 70% of the recommended daily sodium intake from processed foods — especially sauces and spreads (1,090 milligrams per 100 grams). While they have a little less, snacks and processed meats come next. The bottom line is, you're probably consuming far more sodium than you realize.
Ultimately, being aware of where your sodium comes from and the quantities you're taking in is essential to avoid potential cardiovascular diseases. So, next time you reach for a processed good, take a second to check the label and its sodium content. And you should probably keep these frozen pizzas out of your cart.