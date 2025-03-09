The Science Behind Why Processed Foods Have So Much Sodium

Whenever we hear about processed food, the first things that come to mind are usually frozen and canned meals, sugary snacks, and bags of potato chips with suspiciously long shelf lives. While it might be a common belief that all processed foods are unhealthy, some are worth keeping in our diet. It may surprise you that canned tuna counts as processed meat, or that natural peanut butter is considered processed food too.

Even with such exceptions, processed foods continue to hold on to their bad reputation, and the amount of sodium they contain is a massive reason why. Sodium — which when consumed properly helps maintain balance in our bodies and keeps our system functioning — is usually added to food for two main reasons, the first being preservation.

Back before fridges were a thing, people used salt (aka sodium chloride) to keep food from spoiling. They figured out that it pulls water out from the food, making it difficult for harmful microbes to survive in such salty environments. However, it takes high levels of salt (over 10%) for it to work as a preservative, making the food industry heavily dependent on it.

The more processed an item is, the more salt it requires (or contains if you'd rather). Take powdered broths and gravies, for example, with a whopping 20,000 milligrams of salt per 100 grams. And soy sauce isn't that far behind either, with approximately 7,000 milligrams per the same quantity. But what's the other purpose of salt in processed foods?