Don't Pay Menu Price For Texas Roadhouse's Road Kill: You Probably Have The 4 Ingredients You Need At Home
In today's world, where everything seems to be getting more expensive, many of us are looking for ways to cut costs. If you love the Road Kill entree at Texas Roadhouse — a chop steak loaded with jack cheese, and a sauteed blend of mushrooms and onions — we've got good news. You can create a version in your kitchen for way less than the $12 and change you can expect to pay at Texas Roadhouse.
Chopped steak is basically a lean ground beef burger. And when loaded up with toppings, you won't miss the flavor of the fat in the beef. Get started with a pound of ground beef (a pound of 93% lean/7% fat burgers at Walmart will run you around $7.50, though prices may vary by location, bringing the per-patty price to less than $2). Most copycat recipes recommend adding an egg, seasoning salt, and Worcestershire sauce to season and bind your patties. From there, you'll add sautéed onion (less than $1 each), sauteed mushrooms (an 8-ounce container costs around $2), and a sprinkle of shredded Jack cheese (an 8-ounce bag is also around $2).
So the grand total for your at-home roadkill recreation will come out to about $14 — this will allow you to create four servings, bringing the per-serving price to about $3.50 (assuming you already have an egg and a few pantry staples at home). That's a far cry from the $12 you'd pay for the Texas Roadhouse version of the meal. And while this doesn't account for sides, it's still much less expensive way to enjoy a steakhouse-style lunch or dinner.
How to customize your Texas Roadhouse Road Kill copycat
While the standard Texas Roadhouse Road Kill entree components are a great starting point, there are a ton of ways to mix it up to suit your taste preferences. Swapping a vegetarian-friendly burger alternative, like an Impossible burger, for ground beef can help you create a hearty meatless lunch or dinner (just be sure to hit them with some seasoning salt). And at Walmart, Impossible burgers are only slightly more expensive than ground beef burgers, as far as price-per-patty.
You can also switch up the entrée's toppings. While sweet onions are a little more expensive than yellow onions, the flavor upgrade only adds a few cents per serving. Spice up your Road Kill by using pepper jack cheese, which won't cost any more than using the non-spicy version.
Round out your meal with a few sides, like copycat Texas Roadhouse rolls — you can also use them to make Road Kill sliders. Add some steamed veggies and a baked potato (top it off with leftover onions, mushrooms, and cheese if you like). Or even grill your onions for another cravable side. So, while the convenience of going out to eat is nice every now and then, it's also comforting to know that you can enjoy restaurant favorites in your own kitchen without breaking the bank.