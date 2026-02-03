Don't Pay Menu Price For Texas Roadhouse's Road Kill: You Probably Have The 4 Ingredients You Need At Home

In today's world, where everything seems to be getting more expensive, many of us are looking for ways to cut costs. If you love the Road Kill entree at Texas Roadhouse — a chop steak loaded with jack cheese, and a sauteed blend of mushrooms and onions — we've got good news. You can create a version in your kitchen for way less than the $12 and change you can expect to pay at Texas Roadhouse.

Chopped steak is basically a lean ground beef burger. And when loaded up with toppings, you won't miss the flavor of the fat in the beef. Get started with a pound of ground beef (a pound of 93% lean/7% fat burgers at Walmart will run you around $7.50, though prices may vary by location, bringing the per-patty price to less than $2). Most copycat recipes recommend adding an egg, seasoning salt, and Worcestershire sauce to season and bind your patties. From there, you'll add sautéed onion (less than $1 each), sauteed mushrooms (an 8-ounce container costs around $2), and a sprinkle of shredded Jack cheese (an 8-ounce bag is also around $2).

So the grand total for your at-home roadkill recreation will come out to about $14 — this will allow you to create four servings, bringing the per-serving price to about $3.50 (assuming you already have an egg and a few pantry staples at home). That's a far cry from the $12 you'd pay for the Texas Roadhouse version of the meal. And while this doesn't account for sides, it's still much less expensive way to enjoy a steakhouse-style lunch or dinner.