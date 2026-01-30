Walmart Could Land In Hot Water After Shoppers Noticed This About Meat Prices

Accusations of illegal business practices are, of course, a very serious matter. For this reason, there are a few aspects to consider before directly jumping on the meat fraud train. While larger discrepancies in weight may be illegal, smaller differences (if a package is off by only a few ounces) are within the allowed range for accuracy. Another aspect of this puzzle to consider is the precision of grocery store scales. Most states do have regulatory practices regarding grocery scales to ensure measurements are accurate. Wrigg did test the scale using a hand weight before weighing his hams, and did find a small difference, but not nearly enough to make up for the large differences in labeled weight and actual weight.

Another possibility? Water weight. Many meat products have water added during processing. Ham, for example, is often packaged with "natural juices." This temporarily increases the weight of said meat product, and often drains during or after the packaging process. The pad at the bottom of your chicken, for example, may soak up some of your chicken's water weight. This water isn't just added to bulk up products; it can also help with food safety.

However, some of the weight differences being reported online by disgruntled customers do appear to be well beyond a bit of water or incorrectly calibrated scales. If you're concerned about accurate pricing when you visit the grocery store, be sure to weigh your meat before purchasing. If you suspect inaccurate labeling practices, you can report it to the USDA.