Ham is divided into four categories, each with specific protein and added water requirements. The first is simply "ham" and includes meat with at least 20.5% protein and no added water whatsoever. Pork with this label is best suited for baked or glazed ham recipes, such as honey mustard-glazed ham, since the meat is the most flavorful and not diluted by any water.

The next level down is "ham with natural juices." This still has high protein with just a little water added, meaning it still has a strong, delicious taste that is slightly weaker than meat in the "ham" category. From there, the next step down is "ham, water added," which only requires 17% protein and can have up to 10% water added. The last tier is "ham and water product," which can contain any amount of water; the only requirement is that it displays the amount of water weight on the packaging. Ham towards these bottom rungs are better suited for simpler and less expensive meals, such as ham sandwiches with pimento cheese, since the taste and texture is more watered down than the meat in higher tiers.