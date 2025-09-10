​​How Accurate Are The Scales At Your Grocery Store?

If an inspector catches a faulty scale, they can take it out of service immediately. It shouldn't be used again until it's fixed. While the exact rules vary by state, stores can receive fines if their scales are overcharging customers, although they're given leeway for very small variations, and inspectors can sometimes adjust scales on the spot.

Modern digital scales should be accurate, as they're checked for accuracy before they're shipped to a store. All scales should have some kind of marker indicating that they were approved before going into service, showing when they were last inspected. If you purchased something at a supermarket and the weight seemed incorrect, you can report the issue to your local authorities. Sometimes, this can be as simple as filling out a form online. Although, since the enforcement of scales is done by states, it may not be so straightforward everywhere.

In any case, you probably don't need to worry too much about it. Where statistics regarding supermarket scales have been published, they generally show that the vast majority of scales work well. An inspection by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection found that 99.6% of scales were accurate in the state, and the Colorado Department of Agriculture also reported near-perfect accuracy in retail scales from 2023 to 2024. So rest easy: Your supermarket probably isn't trying to scam you on this front. Bear in mind that the same rules might not apply to your scale at home, so it's best to choose a high-quality kitchen scale for more accurate results.